Devizes retrofit employs innovative heating solutions to help homeowners save on their energy bills

The typical annual household energy bill rose in January 2024 to a high of £1,928. However, for those on a standard energy tariff, innovative heating systems can help to bring energy costs back down. Annington is helping to tackle the rising costs of heating by undertaking a substantialretrofit project on five former Officer’s houses on Marlborough Close in Devizes.

The wider retrofit is designed to bring these substantial homes to EPC A rating, and each property will include an air source heat pump, solar panels and an innovative AI-powered Mixergy hot water cylinder. The Mixergy tank will provide heating and hot water, powered by free, clean energy harnessed by the solar panels. By monitoring how much energy the house uses compared how much is produced by the solar panels, the Mixergy tank can divert any excess energy to the immersion heater instead of sending it back to the grid.

The Mixergy tank’s AI-powered system will track how much energy is used in the home and when, so that it can anticipate demand and supply heating and hot water exactly when it is needed. The tank monitors energy prices 24 hours a day, and when excess energy beyond what is provided by the solar panels is required, it will purchase energy at a cheaper rate (usually overnight) to heat up the hot water cylinder in preparation for heating the property.

Jane Harsham, Sustainability Manager at Annington, comments: “The wider retrofit at Devizes has delivered homes refurbished to an EPC A rating, the highest energy performance possible, and one which many new builds fail to achieve. Incorporating smart energy designed to optimise the heating process, greatly improved internal and external insulation and a host of other energy efficiency improvements means that for purchasers, energy consumption is more efficient and has the potential to deliver overall lower utility bills, greater occupier comfort and a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Annington’s newest sustainable development of just five four-bedroom homes is close to the historic market town of Devizes, described as the West Country’s “best kept secret” by The London Economic.*

Just ten minutes’ walk from the Kennet and Avon Canal, the homes on Marlborough Close benefit from direct bus links to Swindon and Pewsey Station, providing access to London Paddington Station in just over a hour, is less than ten miles away.

Annington’s newest sustainable development of just five four-bedroom homes is set to launch in Spring 2024, with prices starting from £565,000. To find out more and register your interest please visit www.marlboroughclose.co.uk

To find out more about Annington, visit www.annington.co.uk

