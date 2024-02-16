Cordel Initiates Data Contract with Network Rail to Enhance Engineering on HS1

Cordel Group, an artificial intelligence platform, has officially started its data contract with Network Rail to provide advanced data capture services on High Speed One (HS1). The AIM-listed company has successfully installed its equipment on trains, which now operate in daily service, delivering crucial engineering insights to the UK’s rail infrastructure manager.

The technology autonomously collects data from the HS1 route for Network Rail, uploading it seamlessly to the cloud. Utilizing routine automated surveys, it measures the height of overhead lines and the stagger of cables supplying power to trains on the track. The contract, awarded in October, marks a significant step in enhancing rail infrastructure management.

HS1 operates routes connecting St Pancras International to the Channel Tunnel and facilitates connections to international lines, including Paris, Lille, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Mark Devereux, Head of Electrification and Plant at Network Rail High Speed, expressed satisfaction, stating, “On schedule, and within four months of contract award, Cordel has installed on-train equipment and rolled out automated data capture.”

Looking ahead, Devereux anticipates that Cordel’s automated inspection management service and AI processing will enable rapid turnaround times. Cordel aims to provide Data-as-a-Service insights crucial for supporting efficient and safe engineering management of railway infrastructure maintenance and renewals.

John Davis, CEO of Cordel, expressed excitement about expanding their world-leading technology to cater to HS1’s specific requirements. Cordel has successfully captured and processed data across more than 500,000 miles of international railway lines, resulting in unparalleled AI learning and data management experience.

Recent disruptions on the high-speed route have led to increased scrutiny of Network Rail and operators like Eurostar. Cordel’s innovative approach aims to address these challenges and contribute to the efficient and safe functioning of the HS1 rail network.

