West Midlands Advances Plans for Three New Railway Stations to Enhance Regional Connectivity

Proposals for the development of three new railway stations in the West Midlands are underway, with Castle Bromwich, Coventry East, and Tettenhall identified as prime locations for potential stations. The West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE) has allocated £1 million to advance the proposals, marking a significant stride in enhancing public transport links across the region. These stations, selected following a feasibility study, aim to address areas with high potential for improved rail access.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMRE Chair, expressed commitment to delivering the transport infrastructure desired by local communities. “With five new railway stations under construction and a sixth on the way, we’re getting on with delivering the transport infrastructure local people want to see right across our region,” said Mayor Street. He highlighted that Castle Bromwich, Coventry East, and Tettenhall are poised to deliver substantial benefits to their respective communities.

The proposed stations, situated on existing lines, target areas currently lacking efficient public transport options and experiencing high levels of deprivation. Castle Bromwich seeks to reinstate a station closed in 1968, while Coventry East and Tettenhall would provide entirely new connections. Collaborative efforts with local communities will determine the names of these stations.

Funding for the development originates from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement granted by the Department for Transport. While some proposed stations did not make the immediate shortlist, Mayor Street underscored their potential inclusion as the £1.7 billion Midlands Rail Hub project progresses. He stated, “The £1.7 billion Midland Rail Hub scheme – now fully funded by the Government – may provide an avenue and will certainly be a game-changer enabling us to connect even more towns and communities to the rail network.”

The Midlands Rail Hub project, endorsed by the government as part of its Network North plans, aims to significantly boost rail capacity between the East and West Midlands, serving as a pivotal factor in this additional investment. Mayor Street highlighted the transformative impact of new rail infrastructure on an area, offering residents sustainable and convenient access to rapid and reliable public transport. Once completed, these new stations will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to reducing congestion.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals