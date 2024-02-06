First and second phases complete at Horizon 29

Phase 1A and 1B of industrial and distribution hub, Horizon 29, in Bolsover, Derbyshire are now finished.

Horizon 29 is a new landmark distribution development located one mile from Junction 29A of the M1, and once fully complete, it will span 1,150,256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses, delivered over three phases by McLaren Construction (Midlands and North).

Phase 1A comprises two single-storey distribution warehouses (units 1 and 2) and sustainable features including solar PVs, air source heat pumps, enhanced cladding, responsibly sourced sustainable materials, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points. The units have been constructed to a BREEAM Rating of ‘Excellent,’ with an EPC ‘A’ Rating.

Phase 1B, involved the construction of units 4 and 5, alongside all subsequent mechanical and electrical works, office fit outs and external works to ongoing conference laboratory car parks.

The contractor also delivered earthworks, CMC and VSC piling, concrete foundations, steel framing, lift shaft and stair installations, nets for roofing works and office elevation cladding.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are delighted that works for both Phase 1A and 1B are finally complete.

“Once all phases are finished, Horizon 29 will be a premier distribution centre for the region, and an ideal hub for quality tenants looking for direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

“We were pleased to be working alongside BentallGreenOak and Equation Properties for the second phase of this landmark scheme.”

Dick Smallman, Equation Properties, said: “Despite a challenging site and weather, we are very impressed with the superb quality of the units and works that McLaren Construction has delivered to date.

“The speed with which they’ve carried out particular elements of the work, the seamless design which blends into the countryside and the innovative techniques used have been fantastic.” McLaren Construction serves both the public and private sectors in core areas including commercial offices, residential, education, retail, distribution and logistics, hotels, and leisure.

