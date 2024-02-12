Johnson Controls named to CDP’s ‘A List’ for performance on climate change

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, Johnson Controls is among less than 400 companies that achieved the leadership level of climate action with an ‘A’ rating. This year, a record-breaking 23,000 companies submitted responses through the CDP platform, a 24% increase in submissions from last year.

Johnson Controls is again recognised for transparency and performance on climate change and named by global environmental non-profit CDP to its annual ‘A List.’ CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world and inclusion on the list underscores Johnson Controls’ unwavering focus on sustainability.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, Johnson Controls is among less than 400 companies that achieved the leadership level of climate action with an ‘A’ rating. This year, a record-breaking 23,000 companies submitted responses through the CDP platform, a 24% increase in submissions from last year.

“We are at a critical inflection point when it comes to climate change. While buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, the technology exists today to get to net zero through energy efficient technology, electrification, and digital optimisation,” said Johnson Controls Chief Sustainability Officer Katie McGinty. “Our ‘A’ score is a testament to the success we’ve realised in putting the technology trifecta to work in our business operations—cutting emissions and costs—and that we are delivering for our customers who are leading on both climate and business performance. We are honoured by CDP’s recognition and aim to turn the spotlight on the great opportunity there is to be seized in climate action.”

Johnson Controls is recognised at the leadership level for its environmental best practices and the company received an ‘A’ in multiple scoring categories including: scope 1 & 2 emissions; scope 3 emissions; risk disclosure; opportunity disclosure and business strategy, financial planning and scenario analysis.

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said, “Congratulations to all the companies on CDP’s A List, and those companies that started or accelerated their journey towards environmental transparency in 2023 – we saw a 24% increase of disclosures last year and that trajectory is to be applauded. It is only by laying the groundwork of disclosure that companies can show they are serious about the vital part they play in securing a net-zero, nature-positive future. Earning a place on the A List is about more than the score. It’s an indication of high quality, complete data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and – crucially – enables them to follow through on their ambitions. As we move deeper into the Decade of Action, and as CDP continually raises the bar for what represents environmental leadership, the work of A List companies is never complete. We look forward to seeing all companies turn their commitments into further and more meaningful and effective action.”

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Recent Johnson Controls Commitments and Recognition to Sustainability:

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment. The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

