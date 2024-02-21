KönigOutdoor’s impressive space at the Sky House Design Centre

The KönigOutdoor showroom at the Sky House Design Centre is the perfect starting point for any outdoor living project. The three beautiful outdoor kitchens, made with the most durable materials, feature an array of configurations and design elements to provide inspiration to the interior or garden designer, architect and homeowner.

The displays show a variety of sintered stone finishes, from classic marble to more industrial styles, and showcase various design options including handleless doors and drawers, a corner unit for a Kamado grill and a bar-style seating area with a granite worktop and cedar circular support.

Pictured is: Königstone island with 12mm handleless drawers in Estatuario (large-veined marble effect).

KönigOutdoor is a sophisticated high-end solution for aspirational outdoor living. Combining luxurious sintered stone surfaces with a durable weatherproof structure, a KönigOutdoor kitchen provides the look of an indoor kitchen; with the ability to withstand the elements outdoors.

Each kitchen is made to order here in the UK, allowing the customer or designer to create a unique outdoor kitchen to exacting specifications. The outdoor kitchens can also be designed to accept mains services gas, water and electrical services for fully functional outdoor kitchens, outdoors.

To start planning a dream outdoor kitchen, please contact Sky House Design Centre to arrange an appointment.

Pictured is: KönigOutdoor island with 12mm handleless drawers in Estatuario (large-veined marble effect), 100mm black granite plinths, 30mm feature circular granite and B/Bar with cedar support. For further information on KönigOutdoor, please email info@konigstone.co.uk or visit www.konigoutdoor.co.uk

