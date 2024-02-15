Living Space completes land sale on its largest scheme to date in Worcester

Affordable housing specialist, Living Space has received full planning approval and completed on the land sale for its largest scheme to date. In partnership with social housing provider, Stonewater, the approved vision will see 6.7 acres of complex brownfield land transformed into a mixed-tenure, 79-home community just outside of Worcester.

Located within the Worcester South Urban Extension area, the approved mixed-tenure development is designed to meet the growing need for affordable housing within the burgeoning cathedral city.

The scheme will deliver a mix of property types catering to single occupiers, couples and families – with homes ranging between two-storey terraces and two- three- and four-bedroom semi-detached houses. One and two-bedroom apartments will also be introduced within three-storey units.

Access to green space has been a key consideration in the design of the development. Each house will have a secure rear garden and all residents will benefit from the site being enclosed to the east and south by established trees and vegetation.

Living Space’s plans also include provision for over 30% of the former brownfield plot to be transformed into Public Open Space – creating biodiversity net gains in excess of 20%. Sustainable urban drainage and new attractive landscape features will support invertebrates, insects, amphibians, birds and small mammals.

Further enhancing the sustainability credentials of the development is a bus stop located opposite the site on Bath Road, with three routes to Upton-upon-Severn and Hanley Castle. A second bus stop is just a five-minute walk away – with regular services running to Worcester city centre.

Paul Breen, Managing Director for Living Space Housing said: “This scheme marks our fourth project with Stonewater and follows on from our mutual successful developments in Malvern, Bromsgrove and Kidderminster. And, with 79 affordable homes, this project will become Living Space’s largest development to date.

“As can be the case with brownfield sites, there are a number of technical complexities to overcome with this redevelopment, but these plans will ensure that we give this land a new lease of life. There is also a public right of way across the land that has been safeguarded, and the scenic riverside setting will be significantly enhanced for the benefit of the new neighbourhood, as well as the wider community.”

Matt Crucefix, Director of Development (West and South) for Stonewater said: “There is a shortage of affordable homes in Worcester and the surrounding districts, so I’m delighted we are working once again with Living Space to provide high quality homes that will help to address the needs of local people in an area where the gap between incomes and house prices is considerable.

“Upon completion, the homes at Bath Road will provide a sustainable and affordable option for families and individuals looking to rent, or take their first step on the property ladder, helping to meet the areas housing demands.” Works are expected to commence at the end of February 2024 with the first residents moving in by December 2024. Enabling works for the site will include the removal of abandoned buildings previous occupied by site’s former owner.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals