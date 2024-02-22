Conway Point development highly commended at property and business awards

One Vision Housing celebrates success as Conway Point development in Birkenhead receives high commendation at the YM Liverpool Property & Business Awards. Located just a two-minute walk from Birkenhead town centre, the development is home to 46 Rent to Buy apartments that have created opportunities for local people to get onto the property ladder.

The YM Liverpool Property & Business Awards’ judging panel said:

“We are pleased to recognise Conway Point as highly commended in the Best Affordable Housing Scheme category.”

“One Vision Housing’s commitment to a fabric-first approach with this development displays a progressive strategy which prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency. The scheme also helps to address a very pressing need for affordable housing solutions in the local area, offering residents an opportunity to secure a place in the community they call home.” they added.

One Vision Housing provides over 13.6k homes across the North West and as part of The Sovini Group, is delivering over 1,000 high quality affordable homes across the next five years through its integrated supply chain.

Built on brownfield land by Sovini Construction, Conway Point was designed with modern living in mind by Condy Lofthouse Architects and was constructed using a ‘fabric first’ approach that focuses on the reduction of energy consumption, through thermal efficiency and running costs.

Apartments all feature environmentally efficient specifications, supplied by local independent building merchant, Sovini Trade Supplies, including toilets, taps, showers, and light fittings, contributing towards the Group’s net-zero carbon commitment.

Ian Mitchell, Managing Director of Housing at The Sovini Group said:

“Our Conway Point development has delivered our [The Sovini] Group’s vision of a better future, as we created opportunities and changed lives by helping local people take their first step into home ownership. We are grateful to the judges for recognising this impact and look forward to seeing our customers thrive in their homes for years to come.”

In addition to delivering 46 new affordable homes, The Conway Point development generated £2.3m in social value, £1.2m in economic value and £70k in environmental value.

James Flannery, Director of Construction and Land said:

“We are thrilled that our Conway Point development has been highly commended at the YM Liverpool Property and Business Awards for its energy efficient design, as we continue to embrace renewable technologies with an environmentally friendly approach to construction.”

“Building a better future for One Vision Housing’s customers by creating sustainable social impact and transforming local communities has and will continue to be central to all our operations.” he added. To learn more about The Sovini Group’s integrated supply chain, please visit sovini.co.uk.

