Local housebuilder raises £16,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer, as part of ongoing partnership

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division recently hosted a charity ball in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer, raising an amazing £16,000 over the evening to help those fighting cancer, and their families.

Hundreds of people from across the housebuilding industry gathered at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Marlow on the 26th January for a gorgeous black tie event in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer. The event was hosted by comedian Paul Sinha.

Throughout the night, money was donated through raffles and a guest speaker, Patience, took to the stage to share her story about her son Jeremy, his cancer journey, and how Young Lives vs Cancer supported them throughout his treatment, so he could battle through.

As a business, Crest Nicholson has now raised over £100,000 for its charity partner, in addition to volunteering its time and expertise to support with hands-on projects, such as repair work to Young Lives’ Homes away from Home.

Charlie Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, comments: “Thank you to everyone who attended our charity ball and who contributed to the money raised via purchasing entry tickets, raffle tickets or making additional donations. The event was a huge success not only in the money raised but was a great way to raise awareness and for everyone to find out more about the impact the charity has on young people and their families.

“Looking ahead, we hope to build on our partnership with Young Lives through more sponsorships, events, challenges, and hands-on projects, in the hope that the charity can support even more young people and their families at what is an incredibly difficult time in their lives.” Young Lives Vs Cancer helps children and young people, and their families, find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them. The charity has Homes from Home, located close to hospitals and principal treatment centres where children have treatment, so at a time when families should only have to focus on their child or young person’s treatment, they can stay close to them, keeping families together at a difficult time. The charity has 11 Homes across the UK including Paul’s House and Ciaran’s house, helping families to avoid the extra financial burden of travel, accommodation, and food whilst their child is completing their treatment. The Homes, and the charity more broadly, works to ensure families are as comfortable as possible and can experience at least a bit of normalcy whilst they are away for cancer treatment.

