Logicor acquires 500,000 sq ft prime logistics site in the East Midlands

Logicor, a leading owner, manager and developer of European logistics real estate, has expanded its footprint in the UK by agreeing to forward fund a 500,000 sq ft distribution warehouse on a prime logistics site in Derby. Planning permission has already been secured for the warehouse on Infinity Park Derby.

Located in the logistics hotspot of the East Midlands, the site benefits from direct access to the national motorway network (A50, M1, and M6) and its proximity to East Midlands Airport.

Throughout the construction phase, and when the building is complete, there is the potential to create over 1300 jobs.

The development will be sustainably built and will target EPC A and BREEAM Excellent certification. In addition to solar panels, LED lighting and air source heat pumps, there are plans for extensive landscaping with 112 trees, wetland habitats, bird boxes and bug hotels to improve the levels of local biodiversity at the site.

Employees on the site will have access to nature trails, cycleways and footpaths to promote sustainable travel.

Construction is due to start early 2024.

Charlie Howard, Managing Director, UK at Logicor, said:

“Infinity Park Derby fits perfectly with our strategy of further growing our footprint in areas where we know demand for quality real estate continues to outstrip supply.

“We are looking forward to bringing to the market a highly sustainable, well-designed asset that is in a prime location for the UK.”

Wilson Bowden and Peveril Securities is the development partner and Bowmer and Kirkland is the construction partner for the project. Logicor were advised by Cushman & Wakefield, and the developer were advised by Avison Young.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals