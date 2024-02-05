Mountpark Baldonnell achieves highest BREEAM accreditation score in Ireland

Units F and G in Baldonnell have achieved a BREEAM rating of Outstanding

Mountpark has achieved the highest BREEAM accreditation scores in Ireland on two units at Mountpark Baldonnell.

The units, located at Baldonnell Business Park, were assessed under the BREEAM International New Construction V6 and at the time of certification Unit G achieved 92.5%, the highest percentage of any building in Ireland, with Unit F achieving the second highest of 91.5%.

Mountpark and the design team originally set out to deliver BREEAM Excellent, but through hard work, achieved the highest rating of Outstanding. This ambitious approach from the team has paid off, with the certification being awarded based on assessment in several different areas. These areas include management, health and wellbeing, energy, transport, water, materials, waste, land use and innovation.

Mountpark looks to develop its buildings to create desirable workplaces, and to minimise the impact on the environment, by considering the wellbeing of the people who will occupy the spaces and taking steps to develop the ecological environment with local flora and fauna.

Julie-Ann Lambert, Construction Director UK & Ireland at Mountpark said: “It is a testament to the hard work of the design team and the high standards that we hold ourselves to at Mountpark that we have been able to achieve these ratings for Unit G and Unit F. We are constantly learning and looking to improve, and we continue to push design and construct developments that demonstrate this sustainably. I would like to extend my thanks to our supply chain and our design team for striving for the very best and helping us achieve these fantastic ratings.”

Mountpark Baldonnell is a state-of-the-art logistics development for the Dublin market. Unit F of 72,646 sq ft and Unit G of 96,930 sq ft make up the final phase of the development and are both occupied.

If you are interested in learning more about Mountpark’s sustainable practices click here, or for its portfolio please click here.

