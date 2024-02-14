McLaren Construction surpasses Net Zero Targets at Landmark Leeds Logistics Hub

A pivotal logistics warehouse scheme now completed in Leeds has met and surpassed its net zero carbon construction targets, delivered by McLaren Midlands and North.

Successfully achieving an embodied carbon target to practical completion lower than first proposed, ensuring a more sustainable build and reducing the carbon offset payment, McLaren Construction Midlands and North completed works on Sherburn42 – a 660,000 sq. ft. logistics warehousing space located in Sherburn-in-Elmet at the end of November, appointed by commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust.

The 37-acre Sherburn42 scheme sits adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park in Leeds and comprises the construction of four Grade-A industrial units ranging from 57,750 to 280,000 sq. ft., with industrial warehouse and office space to support core building services.

The design concentrated on helping occupiers reach operational sustainability targets and the project will be accredited net-zero carbon in construction by the UK Green Building Council. Set to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, the logistical hub features EV charging, full PV coverage and LED office lighting, alongside 4MvApower.

The Engineering Services Consultancy Ltd (ESC) was appointed by McLaren Construction Midlands and North to undertake a Whole Life Embodied Carbon assessment of the build at as-built RIBA Stage 5. The subsequent report showed that the contractor surpassed its project target of 550 kgCO 2 e/m2, achieving 458.32 kgCO 2 e/m2.

Net Zero Carbon in construction is a term that refers to the energy used during the manufacturing of materials, combined with the emissions generated throughout the building’s construction, these are then offset through an internationally recognised carbon credit scheme.

This was achieved following initial reductions in the embodied carbon, through a focus on material specification. At present, there is no mandatory requirement to report on Whole Life Carbon outside of London. However, the UK Government is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We’re proud to announce that our team has surpassed net zero carbon targets for this pivotal Leeds scheme.

“Our project team worked hard to ensure the most sustainable materials were specified, liaising closely with our supply chain. While championing sustainability for the build through the reduction of embodied carbon in the project, we’ve also managed to ensure the offset payment is as low as possible for our client, Firethorn, of which we have a fantastic relationship.

“Now complete, Sherburn42 will provide incredible opportunities for the region’s workforce, allowing occupiers of all sizes – from multi-national distributors to small and medium-sized enterprises, an attractive, fit-for-purpose, sustainable workspace, providing a head start on achieving their own net zero targets.”

Rhiannon Butcher, Sustainability Manager of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Firethorn was the first industrial and logistics project in McLaren Construction, to achieve net zero carbon in construction. We were able to reduce the embodied carbon in construction and meet the client’s target in part through a high use of cement replacement.

“The project team worked hard to collate all of the data required for this assessment, and it has been a learning process for us. As-built assessments will become more commonplace, especially as McLaren Construction works towards its own net zero carbon in construction goals – of net zero carbon for Scopes 1 & 2 by 2025 and Scope 3 by 2045.

“We are creating baseline carbon assessments in this sector to provide ourselves and our clients with more robust estimates of embodied carbon from the early RIBA stages.”

Hugo Briars, Development Manager at Firethorn Trust, commented: “It has been a pleasure working in close collaboration with McLaren Construction, whose team clearly shares our passion for sustainability. Their knowledge, professionalism and commitment to quality and innovation has enabled us to exceed our environmental aspirations for Sherburn42, which we have developed on behalf of the site owner, Cain International.”

James Sanders, Associate Director at Firethorn Trust, added: “We’re delighted to be bringing this state-of-the-art net-zero scheme into a market that continues to witness an erosion of committed development pipeline.

“Sherburn42 benefits from an excellent road network alongside an immediate and plentiful supply of labour. Coupled with its ultra-modern specification, the scheme is ideally positioned for occupiers seeking to upgrade and expand their operations, whilst benefitting from significantly reduced running costs. We’re encouraged by recent levels of occupational demand and look forward to announcing new occupier relationships as we head into the new year!”

Sherburn42’s close proximity to junction 42 A1 (M) provides direct connections to Leeds, the M1, M62 and coastal ports of Hull and Grimsby, as well as a number of regional rail stations and airports.

For leasing enquiries, please contact the scheme agents, Colliers, Lambert Smith Hampton or Carter Towler.

