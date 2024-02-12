Brackley Property Developments gains approval for light industrial scheme in Leicester

Planners have granted consent for a new scheme in Leicester that will deliver c.30,400 sq ft of light industrial accommodation.



Commercial developer, Brackley Property Developments (BPD), will redevelop a brownfield site off Blackbird Road near Leicester city centre, on behalf of Leicester City Council.



The redevelopment of the Ian Marlow Centre, a former council depot, aims to meet local demand for commercial employment workspace by delivering 21 small units for start-ups and growing businesses.



BPD has completed the clearance of vacant office, workshop and storage buildings on site, with construction of the new units set to begin this month.



The developer won the remit from Leicester City Council to deliver the project following a competitive tendering process. The project is being supported by funding from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.



Stephen Pedrick-Moyle, managing director of BPD, said: “We are very pleased to have gained planning consent to redevelop the vacant former Ian Marlow Centre. We have cleared the site in readiness for construction of much-needed small business units for local occupiers.



“The scheme will contribute to the Council’s efforts to attract and retain high-tech industries in Leicester, with the potential to support new jobs and business growth.”



