Millcroft wins Blashford Tower safety works contract

Millcroft Scaffolding has started work on the contract to provide an essential logistics gantry for the major works project at Blashford Tower on the Chalcots Estate in Camden.

Situated on Adelaide Road in northwest London, Blashford Tower comprises 72 flats over 19 storeys and is one of five high rise towers that form the Chalcots Estate. The £22m design and build recladding and fire safety works contract is part of Camden Council’s commitment to deliver a new standard of safety for residents. GRAHAM, awarded the Blashford Tower contract in September 2021, is delivering the project in two stages. The first stage involved extensive design work and tests to determine how the safety improvements would be implemented. The ongoing second phase includes setting up the site and installing an A1-rated cladding system, a curtain wall, new windows, and the replacement of brickwork to the underground level.

Millcroft’s integral role in the project is to provide scaffolding, which will form a logistics gantry and distribution route and provide safe access to the site accommodation for workers. This entails the erection of a heavy-duty gantry extending from the face of Blashford Tower towards the site welfare facility, with scaffolding spreading to the Adelaide Medical Centre adjacent to Blashford Tower. The tower’s location and tight site constraints, including limited storage, have presented several challenges for Millcroft’s team. This is a live site with residents remaining in the tower until work on their respective floor level starts, when they will be moved to temporary accommodation. Further complications arise from the need to always keep the pedestrian ramps along the tower’s east and west sides clear, as it serves as vital access to the medical centre.

The tower’s location has also required careful consideration. The site runs adjacent to Network Rail tracks at the bottom of a densely vegetated slope. A ground investigation was conducted to assess the slope’s stability and confirm its capacity to withstand the additional force and loads imposed by the gantry and scaffolding. Additionally, as the scaffolding is being erected on Network Rail land, the design of the scaffold had to be submitted to Network Rail for approval.

Billy Jones, Managing Director at Millcroft, said, “GRAHAM is a long-term strategic partner and valued client of ours, and our Pre-Commencement team has been working with them on this project for around three years to ensure all aspects of our scaffolding meet the required standards and design for this complex site. We started on site at the beginning of November and expect to complete our part of the contract installation works by February 2024.”

