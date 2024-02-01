MPs back RIBA calls for National Retrofit Strategy to tackle overheating nightmare

On Wednesday 31 January 2024, the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has raised concerns over the UK’s lack of preparedness in its report on ‘Heat resilience and sustainable cooling’, after the world’s hottest year on record. The EAC’s report makes recommendations to the Government based on written and oral evidence given by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
RIBA President Muyiwa Oki said:
“Today’s report is another stark warning about our warming planet – and the dangers it brings to both people and our built environment.
It positively echoes our calls to accelerate action on heat adaptation measures as part of a well-funded National Retrofit Strategy and expand urban green space. These “no regret” solutions bring great benefits, not only mitigating the impacts of extreme heat, but also by supporting healthier lives.
We hope the Government urgently acts on these recommendations and utilises our professional expertise – architects are critical to the delivery of a sustainable, more resilient built environment.”
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals