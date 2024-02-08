National Apprenticeship Week celebrated in Enfield

This National Apprenticeship Week, Enfield Council will be highlighting several success stories based at the landmark Meridian Water regeneration project.

Local apprentices working with Enfield Council’s project partner, Taylor Woodrow, have been gaining site experience whilst completing their training. Their courses prepare them for the varied roles in the construction industry, such as engineering and quantity surveying.

Currently, seven young people, all from Enfield, have benefitted from the opportunities created by Taylor Woodrow. Five of those apprentices have recently been supported to progress onto degree apprenticeships to further develop their learning and careers, with some learning from on-site experience at Meridian Water.

Construction and Built Environment apprentice, Cameron Flanagan from Edmonton said, “The beginning of the apprenticeship was a whirlwind, but I quickly found my feet, leading to winning the NCE Apprentice of the Year award. I am now an Assistant Engineer with a lot more experience and responsibility. I’ve enjoyed every minute and I’m excited for what the future holds. I would encourage anyone who is unsure of what they want to do, to take advantage of the opportunities on their doorstep.”

Quantity Surveyor Apprentice, Yassir Karram also from Edmonton said, “No two days are the same. Setbacks happen, but they’re part of the journey. Taylor Woodrow has always supported me to keep progressing. I’m pleased to finally be on site on such an impactful project and I’m really looking forward to absorbing as much as I can over the coming years.”

The Deputy Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said, “Improving jobs and skills within the local community is a key objective of the Council. Projects like Meridian Water act as the foundation for us to regenerate the local area which enables the Council with its partners to provide apprenticeships and countless other opportunities.”

Taylor Woodrow has two new live apprenticeship opportunities on offer at Meridian Water. Click on these links for the Level 4 Corporate Social Responsibility Apprentice and the Level 3 Health and Safety Apprentice to find out more information:

https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/1000224840

https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/1000224839

Apply now, as these apprenticeships are in high demand. The closing date is 29 February 2024. National Apprenticeship Week takes place from 5 to 11 February and celebrates the achievements of apprentices around England. It aims to highlight the positive aspects of apprenticeships and encourage more people to consider an apprenticeship.

