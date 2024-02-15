New appointments at Sitech herald growth of customer service support

SITECH® UK & Ireland, the UK leading connected construction technology specialist and UK authorised dealer for Trimble machine control systems, has expanded its customer services team with two key appointments.

Phil Matchett Sion Hughes

Sion Hughes comes on board as Training and Professional Services Manager and Phil Matchett as Southeast Sales Consultant. The duo bring more than two decades of experience within the civil engineering sector.

Both roles will involve supporting customers to enable them to increase site safety, reduce project times and costly reworks by offering expert training in Trimble machine control systems and advising on selecting the best hardware and software solutions for their business.

Sion said: “My role is split into two sub-categories of training and professional services. One half will focus on delivering training courses on the full suite of Trimble solutions available from machine control systems to surveying systems and geospatial software. The other half of my role will involve providing technical support to customers in things such as creating 3D models, site calibrations, drone flights and data processing.

“Ever since I started work as an apprentice in civil engineering in 2012, I’ve used Trimble equipment so I’m able to bring my knowledge and years of experience in surveying and data processing to ensure our customers get the best out of their assets.

“A key challenge for our customers is finding and retaining experienced site engineers and plant operators. Many of our customers are turning to technology to bridge the gap. For example, when using Trimble technology, it is possible to survey the work completed with the machine – a practice that can be laborious, repetitive and time consuming for site engineers.

“I certainly would have welcomed these systems during my time as a Site Engineer as it would have saved me an awful lot of time to focus on other important tasks.”

As the construction sector is challenged to reduce carbon emissions while maximising productivity, machine technology is already playing a vital role in reducing fuel consumption, idle times, re-works and in helping contractors to achieve tighter tolerances on projects.

Phil added: “Trimble invests 14% of their revenues in research and development – I don’t know of any other company out there making that level of investment which is testament to their commitment to continuously improve their systems and products which is why they are such a premium system.

“Having previously installed these systems for many years it was a no-brainer for me to sell them to customers because I’m able to walk them through all the options and best solutions having used them while I was an engineer. “Budgets are tight right now within the industry, but as a small company with a highly experienced team we can tailor our support for each customer to offer the best solutions to help them save money, reduce time and reduce risk.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals