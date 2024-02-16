New commercial boilers for housing associations: what are your options?

With winter upon us, are you confident that your commercial boilers and heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently enough to deliver the hot water and heating your residents need?

While the coldest weather is still ahead, it’s never too late to look at replacing older or less effective heating systems. But even if your properties’ commercial boilers are in good working order, the current costs of energy could still make this a good moment to consider replacing older systems with newer, much more energy-efficient models.

After all, these new units are not only designed to save energy and drive down costs, but are hydrogen-compatible and ready for the future.

And with a lease solution such as JLA’s all-inclusive equipment and support package, Total Care, you could make significant upgrades across your estate, without having to spend anything upfront.

The latest technology with manageable costs

JLA’s Total Care package offers state-of-the-art boiler and commercial heating system upgrades – including full design, installation and comprehensive servicing and repairs – for a simple monthly payment. It’s a hassle-free way to modernise your housing association’s critical assets, without any capital outlay.

It’s also worth knowing that any minor increase in monthly costs could be offset by the efficiency gains and utility savings that come from using newer commercial boilers. We’ve also seen many of our housing customers include these monthly payments in their residents’ monthly service charges – essentially splitting the cost and removing the hassle of trying to fund a replacement installation.

Alongside consistent, predictable monthly payments, Total Care’s repair and breakdown cover delivers real peace of mind for you, your management company, and your residents. That’s because Total Care guarantees rapid response times through a 400-strong nationwide engineer network – particularly important if there are elderly or vulnerable residents in your properties.

A wide range of future-proof boilers to choose from

JLA has partnered with many of the world’s leading names in heating to offer a full range of energy-efficient commercial boilers, including hydrogen-ready boilers from leading manufacturers like Viessman. All of these boilers are designed to reduce energy bills while helping your estate meet its sustainability goals.

Then there’s the added benefit of remote care. JLA Connect, for example, allows our specialists to spot faults or potential issues before they can cause disruption or downtime, and keep your heating and hot water flowing for residents.

Considering alternative heating solutions?

If your priority is to reduce your carbon footprint, but your property or the potential costs of a full alternative system are prohibitive, you could also take the opportunity to consider commercial hybrid heating as a viable alternative. Over recent months, we’ve seen a big uptick in interest for heating systems that combine air or ground source heat pumps with a traditional non-renewable heat source (an existing boiler, or a new boiler installed as part of a hybrid upgrade).

This combined approach is ideal if upgrading radiators and pipework is either impractical or too expensive – but it’s always worth talking to a commercial heating expert for the fuller picture. For more information on our commercial HVAC solutions for housing associations, please feel free to contact JLA today.