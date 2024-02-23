New senior Aggreko appointment set to supercharge support for the energy transition in Europe

Following the appointment of a new President for Europe, Aggreko has formalised its plans for 2024 and beyond with the launch of Energising Change, its new sustainability framework which places supporting the energy transition front and centre.
Robert Wells – former Managing Director of Aggreko’s businesses across Africa, Middle East, & Asia Pacific and head of global events– has been appointed by the business as European President as well as retaining responsibility for Global Events. With a focus on enabling European customers to access new, greener technologies to support with their decarbonisation process, Wells is set to embed the Energising Change framework in the region.
Energising Change shapes how Aggreko works both internally and alongside its diverse portfolio of customers across the world. It allows Aggreko and the companies it works with – from a wide range of sectors with varying requirements – to embed low-carbon power and temperature control technologies and more efficient ways of working. The framework forms a core part of the business’s proposition in a time when clearer action is needed to balance energy resilience, economic viability and action on climate.
Central to the framework is a series of major investments that give industry more immediate access to cleaner and greener energy sources, such as the expansion of its fleet of small, mid and large-size battery energy storage solutions (BESS).
BESS, giving energy intensive sectors such as manufacturing, data centres and construction the opportunity to integrate cleaner power sources on site, in addition to providing vital resilience, an area that is increasing in importance for companies across Europe. They will also play a key role in decarbonising the European construction sector, which is typically reliant on diesel power, though hybridised applications. The latest investment is part of the over $140m earmarked in 2023 and 2024 to expand Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades™ fleet, which included new boilers, Stage V generation, batteries and chillers.
Aggreko will use these investments to support the decarbonisation of many of its key sectors such as manufacturing, PCR. Events, construction and data centres. The approach is already being evidenced in projects across the continent including a refinery in Romania where using a Greener Upgrade solution has already reduced carbon emissions, waste and operating costs by a substantial amount. The hybrid solution of solar photovoltaic and combined heat and power recovers waste heat from exhaust gases and uses a gas byproduct from the company’s process and produces electricity for the grid and onsite operations.
Energy resilience is another core driver of Energising Change, reflecting a world where high energy costs and grid limitations continue present a challenge to economic development. Supporting energy intensive sectors such as manufacturing, construction and data centres, the company is set to continue work with customers to introduce solutions which improve onsite resilience in addition to reducing environmental impact as they transition to a renewable energy model.
Energising Change builds on Aggreko’s reputation as a provider of bridging energy solutions. The new framework commits to supporting the move to renewables by using temporary solutions to support the construction and commissioning of tomorrows energy systems. Working with key construction customers, Aggreko has been able to trial the use of BESS in conjunction with alternative fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to see emissions and fuel consumption reductions of 45%.
Commitment to being energy efficiency also forms part of the framework, with the company expanding its approach to digitalisation via remote monitoring and data analysis services. This will ensure equipment is running optimally, no matter where it’s deployed.
Robert Wells, Europe President at Aggreko, added: “Energising Change explains our vision, purpose and objectives. It sets targets and creates action for our business and signals to customers we are committed to positive change that’s delivered pragmatically. As the focus on building resilience and making the renewable energy transition intensifies, Aggreko is committed to continuing its support of customers across Europe.” For more information on Energising Change, click here.
