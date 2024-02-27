WernerCo announce new range of BoSS® Advanced Guard Rails

The UK’s leading manufacturer of ladders and access towers, WernerCo, has designed a new BoSSCamlock Advanced Guard Rails (AGR) frame to be used with the brand’s market-leading AGR towers.
The AGR frame has been especially designed to give contractors complete ease-of-use. The frame is entirely foldable, meaning it can be easily stored and transported, affording users ultimate convenience, and taking up minimum space when in storage or transit.
Manufactured in premium quality aluminium, the AGR frame delivers users complete peace of mind as a durable, hard-wearing solution suitable for use in a variety of applications.
Carolina Marino, UK Product Manager for BoSS, said: “Launching a new AGR frame is an important step forward for BoSSand further bolsters the enviable safety credentials of our complete working at height offering.
“Indeed, safety is always the top priority when working from height and our AGR towers, certified to EN 1004: 2020, are built with safety at the fore.
“Ease of use is also a must for professional users that are using AGRs from day-to-day, that’s why we are happy to announce that this newly designed frame offers easier transportation and storage between jobs than ever before.”
The new AGR frame is compatible with the BoSS Ladderspan, the market-leading tower system for professional users, featuring integral ladders which provide safe access when climbing and descending.
The AGR frames have also been updated to the BoSS Staircase and BoSS Clima range of towers and are fully certified to the latest EN 1004:2020 safety standard for Towers.
To find out more about WernerCo and its comprehensive range of BoSS access towers, visit www.bossaccesstowers.com/uk
