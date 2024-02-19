Places for Everyone plan for new homes, jobs and growth goes to final stage following inspectors’ report

Places for Everyone plan progresses to final stage following conclusion of public examination

Inspectors’ report, published today, finds plan for new homes, jobs and sustainable growth is sound and legally compliant with recommended modifications

Plan will now be submitted for approval by nine local authorities

The plan for new homes, jobs and sustainable growth in Greater Manchester has reached its final stage, following a report by planning inspectors.

In their report, published last Thursday, the inspectors have concluded that the Places for Everyone plan, with the modifications recommended as part of their rigorous, extensive and robust independent examination process, is sound and legally compliant.

The publication of the report marks the end of the examination process, which included public hearings and consultations between November 2022 and December 2023.

Places for Everyone will now be presented to each of the nine councils to consider the recommendations and whether to adopt the plan in line with Government’s expectations for a plan-led approach to development, which is in line with theNational Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Full details of the council meetings will be published in due course.

Places for Everyone is a long-term plan of nine districts in the city-region: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Tameside, Trafford, and Wigan.

It is a comprehensive joint development plan of the districts that will determine the kind of development that takes place in their boroughs, maximising the use of brownfield land and urban spaces while protecting Green Belt land from the risk of unplanned development. It will also ensure all new developments are sustainably integrated into Greater Manchester’s transport network or supported by new infrastructure.

