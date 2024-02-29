Polypipe Building Services achieves international sustainability standard

Polypipe Building Services has achieved the BES6001 international sustainability standard for its commercial drainage systems.

The standard is designed to enable manufactured products to be assessed and certified as being responsibly sourced and comes off the back of the launch of the company’s Terrain PVC pipe which is manufactured with up to 65 per cent recycled materials.

Assessment and certification are carried out by an independent third party and cover three different areas including supply chain management, which are evaluated via a written application and a site visit.

Kevin Rose, Site Health, Safety and Environmental manager at Polypipe Building Services, said: “We are delighted to achieve this accreditation for our commercial drainage systems. Helping the construction industry to build better is a key part of our strategy as a Genuit Group Company and to ensure up to 65 per cent of recycled materials in our products.

“The achievement of BES6001 follows the release of our Environmental Product Declarations and being awarded the BSI Kitemark for our BIM Level 2 Revit files. Each of these are important in providing our customers with complete product transparency and carbon data they need to meet the government pledge to net zero.”

Responsible sourcing certification provides proof that the manufacturer knows the origin of the materials they’re using to give construction professionals confidence that the products chosen support a more sustainable approach. Once certified, products are listed by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) which provides impartial research to the UK government and internationally.

The accreditation supports the commitment by their parent company, the Genuit Group, towards emission reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. The scheme was validated in April and is the first to be made by a building products manufacturer within the UK as part of their ambition to be the low carbon supplier of choice to the industry. For more information about all of the standards and certifications achieved at Polypipe Building Services commercial drainage systems go to www.polypipe.com/commercial-building-services/terrain-drainage-systems-standards-and-certification

