Practical Completion Achieved at New Lidl and Wickes Stores in Long Eaton

Practical Completion has been achieved at Stadium Retail Park, a commercial development in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, that will be home to new locations for Lidl GB and Wickes. The site has been brought forward by Clowes Developments.

IMA Architects (IMA) has worked with Clowes Developments to provide all architectural services and act as Principal Designer on the scheme. The company has also worked alongside Millward Consulting Engineers and Roe Developments to deliver the site for Lidl and Wickes. The retailers will now bring in their own teams to carry out the bespoke fit out of the two stores.

The 1.68-hectare Stadium Retail Park site has been built on a brownfield former industrial site that was derelict since 2014, located just off Nottingham Road. All amenities, landscaping and boundary treatments are now in place including car parking for 170 vehicles, including EV charging, parent and child parking and disabled spaces, and a service yard.

It is expected that the new Wickes store will open before the Easter Weekend, and that the Lidl supermarket will open this summer.

Marc Freeman, Director at Clowes Developments said: “The site had been derelict for 10 years and in the planning stage since 2018, so it’s positive that the site has now been developed and turned into an asset for the local community, creating jobs and bringing economic benefits to the town. We are sure the new Lidl and Wickes stores will be very popular.’’

Joe Travers, Associate Director at IMA Architects said: “This is our latest project with Clowes Developments, and we are pleased that the site has been delivered on time and will soon be a thriving retail location. Given the close proximity of residents, we were considerate to their needs throughout the construction phase and our designs for the site include additional landscaping, boundary treatments and acoustic mitigation measures to improve aesthetics and to ensure the scheme does not adversely impact people going forward.”

Sarah Taitt, Property Director at Wickes said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors in Long Eaton in the coming months. We have been involved in the creation of the site from inception to completion which has meant that we could develop a location that perfectly suited our needs, and we are delighted with our new store at Stadium Retail Park.’’

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Dominic Bryan, commented: ‘’There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and its great that we are now able to enter the next stages of development. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received so far and look forward to bringing our high quality and best value produce to the local community.”

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations. Headquartered in Ednaston, Derbyshire, the company are experts in land acquisition and promotion, property development and asset management, with 18,000 consented residential plots and 3,000 acres of development pipeline across the UK.

IMA is an award-winning firm of architects based in Blaby, Leicestershire. The firm has completed more than 200 projects nationally and is actively working on 75 large-scale projects across the UK, Ireland and further afield. IMA works across all sectors and with a range of FTSE 100 companies – such as Marks & Spencer – as well as other global brands. The company is a proud Community Partner of Leicester City Football Club and a sponsorship partner of both Leicester Tigers RFC and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals