RIBA publishes ‘no-nonsense’ Guide to Professional Indemnity Insurance

As part of its work to support practices in running their businesses, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has today, Thursday 8 February 2024, published its Guide to Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) 2024, exclusively available to RIBA members. Find a free summary of the guide attached.
From offering financial protection, to legal compliance, to building client confidence, PII has an essential role in helping to protect against claims made by third parties as a result of negligent professional services.
This easy-to-follow guide – the first of its kind to cover such depth – equips architects to navigate the maze of insurance jargon, complexities and myths, giving them confidence when applying for or renewing their PII, and helping their businesses survive an unintended and unexpected event.
It explains terminology and outlines the value and principles of insurance, how it works in practice, how to buy good quality insurance, and the importance of being risk-aware – as awareness of what can happen can prevent it from happening. It also sets out what to do when a crisis does occur.
Written by experienced professionals, this guide is supported by the ongoing work of the RIBA Council Expert Advisory Group on PII, comprised of insurance industry experts and RIBA members.
RIBA President Muyiwa Oki said:
“Our profession has been crying out for support with Professional Indemnity Insurance, and I am pleased to say that we have heeded that call. The importance of appropriate PII cover cannot be understated – sitting alongside a commitment to excellence, ethics, innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement, it is a critical component of building and maintaining a strong professional reputation.”
RIBA Chair of Board Jack Pringle said:
“As practices continue to grapple with economic uncertainty, this guide to navigating the complexities of Professional Indemnity Insurance could not be more timely. It is essential for architects to be well-versed in insurance in order to protect their practice and thereby their clients through appropriate cover. Familiarising yourself before the worst happens is the best way to be business resilient. This guide is the culmination of years of work by the industry’s top experts and provides practical support in clear, no-nonsense language. I look forward to seeing it used far and wide.”
Find a free summary of the RIBA Guide to Professional Indemnity Insurance attached.
Download the full RIBA Guide to Professional Indemnity Insurance, exclusive to RIBA members.
