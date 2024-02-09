Veriforce CHAS secures Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award for fifth year running

Veriforce CHAS, the supply chain risk management and compliance specialist, has consolidated its position as the accreditation provider of choice after being awarded the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for an impressive fifth consecutive year. The award is a testament to Veriforce CHAS’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to its contractors and clients.
Each year, Feefo, the respected global buyer review platform, recognises businesses that consistently excel in providing outstanding customer experiences. The Platinum Trusted Service Award is a testament to the positive feedback received from numerous satisfied customers, independently validating the company’s dedication to quality.
In an age where reliable customer service is not guaranteed, the Veriforce CHAS team consistently exceeds expectations, showcasing a commitment to excellence that sets them apart from competitors. Glowing testimonials from hundreds of customers, that are published online by Feefo for complete transparency, praise the CHAS customer service team for their helpful phone support and highlight their dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience. There is also recognition for Veriforce CHAS’s streamlined and stress-free online submission process.
Veriforce CHAS not only ensures excellent customer service for its contractors but also offers a range of additional benefits that set Veriforce CHAS membership apart. These perks include access to exclusive insurance offers, discounted e-learning resources, free legal advice, a 20% discount with Speedy Hire, free TradePoint cards, and discounted membership to Checkatrade.com.
Expressing his pride in receiving the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, Veriforce CHAS Managing Director Ian McKinnon comments: “At Veriforce CHAS, we continuously strive to offer unparalleled service to our contractors and clients. Receiving the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the 5th year in a row is a tremendous honour and recognises the hard work and dedication of our entire team.
“We believe that exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of our success,” Ian continues. “Our commitment goes beyond industry norms, and we are continuously investing in innovative ways to enhance our customer’s journey with us. While others may focus on different priorities, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our customers. We are proud to lead by example and set a standard that is the envy of our industry.”
If you would like to learn more about the benefits of being a Veriforce CHAS member, please call 0345 521 9111. – the award-winning customer service team are waiting to talk to you. Or find out more by visiting: http://www.chas.co.uk/
