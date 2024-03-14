£14m warehouse plans unveiled as Barberry seals land deal

Commercial property developer and investor Barberry Industrial has today unveiled plans for a £14 million warehouse development in the West Midlands after acquiring a high-quality site in an off-market deal.

Barberry plans to deliver a 70,000 sq ft Grade A ‘best in class’ distribution and logistics unit on the last site at Quinton Business Park, Ridgeway, Birmingham, after acquiring the land for an undisclosed sum.

The company – one of the UK’s leading developers of mid-box industrial units – exchanged contracts within two weeks of instructing solicitors and completed the deal earlier this month, according to development director Jon Robinson.

“Our acquisition of this prime site at Junction 3 of the M5 Quinton Business Park is the latest significant investment by Barberry. The acquisition demonstrates the strong financial position of the company, our ability to transact quickly and our continued commitment to the mid-box industrial and logistics sector in key strategic locations.

“Importantly, the development of a best-in-class 70,000 sq ft unit will help to address the ongoing shortage of new, high quality mid-box industrial/logistics accommodation in the West Midlands. Our building will be designed to enable businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and deliver financial savings across their operations. Barberry strives to help create flexible space to work while promoting staff wellness, delivering quality accommodation that local, regional and national businesses need in order to expand their operations within the Midlands, delivering new jobs and attracting investment,” said Jon.

The site is already allocated for employment uses and Barberry intends to submit a detailed application to Birmingham City Council in May for planning permission for a c:70,000 sq ft unit with a focus on sustainability, built to exceptional ESG standards, targeting EPC A and BREEAM Excellent accreditation including electric vehicle charging points, solar panels, green initiatives and wildlife walks around the site.

Jon added: “We are excited at the prospect of delivering another high quality warehouse and distribution unit. The building will be available for occupiers’ requirements on either a freehold or leasehold basis.”

Agents Savills and M1 Agency will be the retained agents acting for Barberry. Quinton Business Park is an established and prestigious business park situated adjacent to junction 3 of the M5 and on a main arterial route (A456) five miles south-west of Birmingham city centre. It hosts a range of corporate occupiers including Wates Construction, Highways Agency, Police Complaints Commission, VTG Rail, ADT, Lindner Prater and Serco.

Barberry has a 2.4 million sq ft industrial/logistics development pipeline with a Gross Development Value of more than £395 million. The company has 500 acres of strategic residential and employment development land across 12 sites under its control and a growing income producing commercial and residential portfolio.

