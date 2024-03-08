Celebrating Women in Construction: The Story of a ‘Woman of the Year’ Winner

To mark International Women’s Day (8th March), Poole-based Wyatt Homes proudly shines a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of one of its employees, Victoria Grinnall.

Victoria, 29, from Salisbury, and Assistant Site Manager at Wyatt Homes’ Mountbatten Park development in North Baddesley, is challenging stereotypes and breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated construction industry.

Before joining Wyatt Homes, Victoria spent five years in the army as a Royal Engineer, notably becoming the first female Armoured Engineer.

Following her military service, she advanced her career by participating in an Ex-Armed Forces Programme in the housebuilding industry.

Within just three years, she transitioned from a Trainee Assistant Site Manager to an Assistant Site Manager, demonstrating great skill and dedication in her field.

Despite the industry’s historical gender imbalance, recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics reveal a positive trend. While women currently represent just 15.8% of all construction industry employees in the UK, this figure marks the highest proportion of women in the construction workforce since official records began.

Victoria has gone from strength to strength in her career, marked by several achievements. In 2022, she was nominated for the ‘Champion of Women’ award at the Ex-forces in Business Awards. Building on this momentum, in May 2023, she was again nominated for the ‘Champion of Women’ award at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards and for ‘Woman of the Year’ at the Women in Housing Awards, ultimately winning the latter.

She said, “Having entered the industry with limited knowledge, I now realise the tremendous growth I’ve experienced. I firmly believe that if I can achieve this, anyone can.”

Aside from her personal growth, Victoria emphasised the significance of addressing mental health on-site. She said, “I think it’s so important to prioritise openly discussing mental health, making sure to check in on those who might not typically share how they feel.



“Coming from a military background, I understand the importance of encouraging a supportive environment and progressing together as a team.”

Offering advice to women considering a career in construction, Victoria said, “Go for it! Explore the opportunities available and discover your potential.

“While management roles may not be suitable for everyone, there is a niche for every individual. I highly recommend this industry. I’ve felt incredibly welcomed and I adore it!”

Tara Kelly, Sales Director at Wyatt Homes said, "Victoria is a shining example of how hard work and ambition can pave the way in any career path. At Wyatt Homes, we champion fostering a culture where every member of our team feels valued and heard, irrespective of their background or role."

