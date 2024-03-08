Energy costs slashed in new, Fitzpatrick eco-homes

New homes under construction across Birmingham and the West Midlands will benefit from cheaper energy bills (see notes to editors) thanks to a partnership between housing developer Fitzpatrick Group and renewable energy experts Geo Green Power.

Housing developments in Dudley, Minworth, Rowley Regis, Tipton and Oldbury are being built with a combination of solar photovoltaic panels, air-source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations already installed. As well as reducing their climate impact, each new home is expected to save more than £1,000 per year compared to the average home using conventional gas or electric systems.

The partnership will see an initial 115 new homes built by Fitzpatrick, each with 2-4 bedrooms, ready for sale this year. The combination of renewable energy systems installed is determined by the size and specification of each individual property.

Design and installation of the new energy systems is undertaken by Geo Green’s in-house team. As each plot progresses through its build, Geo Green engineers are installing the solar panels, heat pumps or other technology at the most appropriate time, keeping projects on track. As services are connected to the new homes, the engineers return to complete and commission the electrical side of installations.

Calam Oakley, Senior Project Manager, Fitzpatrick Group: “We have been working with Geo Green Power on projects of increasing size since 2021. The benefits of being able to access solar PV, heat pump, EV charging and battery storage installation with one supplier are huge and Geo Green have the flexibility and scope to attend site when required at each stage of our build; helping us keep projects on track and our sites operating efficiently.

“Building Regulations around the conservation of fuel and power are making the incorporation of renewables and other energy efficient technologies increasingly important for developers such as ourselves. We’re committed to reducing our own climate impact through the sustainable homes we deliver and our partnership with Geo Green is an important part of that.”

Fitzpatrick builds more than 500 new homes per year across the Midlands and its partnership with Geo Green Power will help the company deliver an increasing number of new homes with renewable energy installations. The company’s environmental objectives include reducing energy usage and using sustainable building materials and are integrated throughout its business. Fitzpatrick delivers everything from initial site selection and planning, to construction of new homes and handover to customers which include private companies, councils and housing associations.

James Cunningham, MD, Geo Green Power

James Cunningham, Managing Director, Geo Green Power: “Housebuilders are becoming much more focussed on delivering sustainable homes due to a combination of legislative changes and increasing consumer awareness of climate change and high energy prices. The occupants of Fitzpatrick Group homes will see the benefits of their renewable installation from the day they move in which include greater control of their energy, cheaper bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

“As with all of our housing development customers, our partnership with Fitzpatrick works because of their commitment to reducing climate impact and our ability to design and deliver all the renewable energy systems they need from a single source.” Geo Green Power has completed more than 1,000 renewable energy systems for homes across the country. The company operates nationwide, providing solar PV installations, renewable heating engineering, battery storage systems, electric vehicle charging to housing developers and individual homeowners as well as other commercial customers in the automotive, manufacturing, retail and agricultural sector. At any one time the company is carrying out multiple renewable energy infrastructure projects, giving its customers control of their energy needs and supporting their sustainability goals.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals