Chris Dale joins specialist insulation manufacturer AIM

Acoustic, fire and thermal insulation product manufacturer AIM has appointed Chris Dale as Business Development Manager – North.

Liaising with insulation distributers, builders’ merchants and their installer customers, Chris will be responsible for customer and installer relationships in the Midlands, northern England and Scotland. He will work hand in hand with contractors, funnelling project requirements through an aligned distribution network.

The appointment is part of a major investment in sales and marketing at Acoustic Insulation Manufacturing, known as AIM. The recruitment of an equivalent role for the south of England and for a specification sales manager is underway.

Chris joins AIM following three years managing specification sales in the Middle East, including passive fire protection products, a key product category for AIM. Prior to that, from 2013 to 2019, he was National Key Account Manager for insulation products for ROCKWOOL UK and, from 2002 to 2013, Area Sales Manager for joinery products, including doors, windows and staircases, for JELD-WEN UK.

Ian Exall, AIM’s Commercial Director, said, “I am super excited that Chris is joining AIM at this exciting time. We have spent two years investing in our product range and marketing support so that our expanded sales team will have the tools to take the business to the next level.”

UK-based AIM Acoustic & Insulation Manufacturing designs and manufactures third party tested fire, thermal and acoustic insulation products, primarily, but not exclusively, for the construction industry. The company produces bespoke insulation products to customer specification and a range of standard fire, thermal and acoustic insulation products, and provides technical and product training support. AIM supplies products on a rapid response basis throughout the UK and Ireland.

www.aimlimited.co.uk

