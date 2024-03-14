Clowes Developments’ Dove Valley Park. The saving grace for lack of space?

Dove Valley Park at Foston just off the A50 between Derby and Uttoxeter has seen terrific growth over the last few years, with just under one million sq. ft. built and either sold or let to expanding local and indeed national companies including Hines, MEG, GXO, TopHat and JCB to name a few.

It’s also one of the few locations in the East Midlands where bespoke built warehouse or manufacturing space can be offered for sale as well as to rent and it’s possibly the reason why we are seeing increased levels of activity centred on the park in early 2024.

Design and build is very much a ‘posh phrase’ for having something built to an occupiers’ needs and their exact specification, but the message that such buildings can often be delivered within as little as 12 months from initial discussions seems to be permeating the local and regional market, particularly as with Dove Valley Park where freeholds can be offered as well as leasehold opportunities.

Given that buying an existing building can often take many months and even then, it might not be ideal for an occupier, if of course a vaguely suitable building can be found, then design and build becomes a more and more keenly followed route when occupiers try and procure new space.

Dove Valley Park can offer property solutions to buy from as little as 30,000sq ft upwards in what is an excellent location, just off the A50 between Derby and Stoke on Trent, providing great access to both the East and West Midlands markets.

Tim Gilbertson, Director, FHP Property Consultants added,

“Plots are ‘ready to go’ at DVP and if you and your business are equally ‘ready to go’ but you have been frustrated by the real lack of supply of opportunities to buy or indeed rent throughout the East Midlands, then my colleague Darran Severn or myself would be delighted to chat through this great location and see how we might be able to help you secure the right building, in the right location, in the right time period.” For further information, please contact Tim Gilbertson on 07887 787 893 or email tim@fhp.co.uk or Darran Severn on 07917 460 031 or email darran@fhp.co.uk.

