Construction, Engineering & Real Estate Companies Recognised in 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces™ List Unveiled by Great Place To Work(R) UK

Employees from top Construction, Engineering & Real Estate companies such as Strata, McCarthy & Stone and Cameron Homes are amongst the 250,000 UK personnel who surveyed with Great Place to Work® UK. Using the data gathered from the research-backed and anonymous employee experience surveys, Great Place To Work has announced its annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ list.

Construction, Engineering & Real Estate companies featured in this year’s list include:

Keon Homes

Hilti

BUUK Infrastructure

Strata

Stiebel Eltron UK Ltd

McCarthy & Stone

Muse Places

Places for People

Infinity Systems Engineering LTD

Space Interior Systems Ltd

Mantle

Bute Energy

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult

Brymec

Vegner Group

EDRMedeso

Ebeni

Argyll

Cameron Homes

Each entered business is studied against a thorough and rigorous criteria, to rank and reveal which workplaces earn a place on the 2024 list revealed last night at Grovesnor House by comedian Katherine Ryan. Taking into account both culture audits and employees’ perspectives from a whole variety of industries and company sizes, respondents covered all levels of the workforce – from frontline workers to CEOs. Each person shared confidential feedback with Great Place To Work UK about what it’s really like to work for their organisation, their leaders, and with their colleagues – and what exactly makes these employers the best of the best.

The Construction, Engineering & Real Estate companies included in the survey scored 88% overall against the survey statement ‘Our executives fully embody the best characteristics of our company’, this is 35% higher than the UK average reported in a 2023 UK population study by Great Place to Work UK.

McCarthy & Stone (who rank 41 out of 50 companies in the Super Large category) saw 89% of employees agree with the statement ‘Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work’, beating the typical UK construction, engineering & real estate company by 16%.

Overall, the survey data told Great Place To Work® UK that employers shouldn’t underestimate the power of fun at work! Fun along with great management are key factors to them when rating their workplace. Analysis of employee survey responses overall highlights the key conditions that, according to staff, set the best workplaces apart:

Fun is more than fluff: Employees are warning organisations not to underestimate the power of fun and its impact on their job satisfaction, advocacy, loyalty and retention. Best Workplaces don’t just hire a good culture fit and hope for the best – they actively work to advance social connections and a solid sense of fellowship amongst colleagues across all teams and levels of seniority. At Best Workplaces, 86% of employees agree theirs “is a fun place to work” (vs. the UK average of only 65%).

Great management is key to employees’ wellbeing and intent to stay: Employees who believe management shows a genuine interest in them as people, and not just employees, are 7X more likely to recommend the organisation to family and friends as ‘a great place to work’ than those whose managers fail to do so. They’re also 7X more likely to feel the organisation is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work, which significantly impacts their wellbeing and intent to stay with the company – and, in turn, the business’ overall performance.

Culture is a key predictor of financial success: E.g. DHL Express – ranked third in the Super Large size category on this year’s List; was the No. 2 World’s Best Workplace™; and ranked 20 on the Fortune 500 Europe. The logistics giant is proof that great culture can be achieved even in a massive corporation within an industry widely perceived to be high-stress and low-fun for its frontline workers. “Every company says that people are at the centre of everything they do,” says John Pearson, Global CEO of DHL Express. “But only if you live that out authentically, and can point to dozens of proof points that demonstrate it, then they’re not just words.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director, Great Place To Work UK, said: “Merging purpose and profit in a people-centric culture will become even more critical to organisational success in 2024. Increasingly, UK employees are demanding more flexibility, more fun, and more opportunities for growth at the places they work. This is more than just a trend: our year-long evaluation of over 250,000 anonymous employee surveys, and countless business trends, proves it is a powerful shift towards more organisations adopting this holistic approach to business. Market leaders are recognising that success can no longer be measured merely in financial terms – the wellbeing, engagement, and trust of every individual is what truly drives an organisation forward.

“In Best Workplaces, employees agree that every individual is seen not only as an asset, but also as a valued contributor. Their voice is not just heard, it’s actively sought. Feedback is assessed, addressed, and promises are delivered. These are not just great workplaces for some, they’re for all.”

These companies also have the chance of being celebrated in the upcoming

UK’s Best Workplaces in Construction, Engineering & Real Estate™ list this September, for more information of how to apply visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/best-workplaces/construction

To see best practices, insider interviews and the full list of the Best Workplaces™ 2024 please visit: www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/uks-best-workplaces

