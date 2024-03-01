Construction experts to be recommended to Cabinet for Strand redevelopment

Sefton Council’s Cabinet will meet on Thursday 7th March to discuss the appointment of a new contractor for Bootle Strand in the latest step towards its much-anticipated redevelopment.

The decision to partner with Vinci Construction UK would be another significant milestone in a process that started seven years ago.

Sefton Council purchased Bootle Strand in 2017 and laid out plans for a landmark redevelopment that would make it one of the Borough’s key attractions.

In the years following, consultations with Sefton residents and work beginning on the Salt and Tar events space helped the redevelopment plan to build steam.

The project accelerated in March 2023 with the award of £20 million as part of the government’s Levelling Up fund.

With that significant cash injection, the redevelopment is all set to gear up in 2024. The Cabinet will now meet to discuss the exciting next steps on Bootle Strand’s journey.

Vinci Construction UK will be proposed as the demolition contractor for the redevelopment after they were identified as the top choice in a rigorous tender process.

Their plans include introducing 20 new jobs for local applicants during the demolition phase, plus the introduction of work placements for school leavers and care experienced young people.

Vinci also aims to work alongside local groups including Sefton@Work, Hugh Baird College and YKids, in keeping with the Council’s inclusive and ambitious plans for the redevelopment, and making sure the local community are engaged in the demolition programme, particularly those residents most immediately affected by the works.

Once completed, a revitalised Strand will re-emerge as the heart of Bootle town centre. It will host a vibrant mix of retail, leisure, education and health facilities, also providing new public spaces and enhanced access to the canalside.

Cllr Christine Howard, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, said:

“Vinci is a firm with considerable experience and a fantastic track record, and I believe that they are the right choice of contractor for the Strand project.

“The interest we received was beyond our expectations and it is testament to Vinci’s qualities that they came through a highly competitive tender process. This shows that the Strand redevelopment is an ambitious and exciting project.

“Vinci has strong ties to Sefton and is committed to working with the local community. They place importance on social value and have pledged to listen closely to the input of Bootle residents throughout.

“I am excited to see how the work progresses in the coming months and how we follow last year’s successes.”

The news comes amid a busy time in and around the Strand. Recent highlights include the unveiling of the Red Rum Club mural, plus announcements of Tom Jones and Status Quo gigs and a Bootle Comedy weekender, as well as collaborations with both Red Rum Club and the Wombles as Music and Environmental Ambassadors respectively to Salt & Tar.

Furthermore, planning permission for demolition of parts of the shopping centre has been granted in order to facilitate the early phases of redevelopment and repurposing.

A final decision on the appointment of a new contract will take place at next week’s Cabinet. Work is due to begin in spring of this year. The Strand will remain open to the public during the work. Stay up to date with the latest developments on Bootle Strand at www.sefton.gov.uk/BootleStrand

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals