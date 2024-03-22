Dandara Retains 5 Stars for Customer Satisfaction for the Fourth Year Running

Independent housebuilder Dandara has been awarded five stars in the latest Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Survey. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved the highest accolade.
The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest of its type in the country, with responses from nearly 50,000 new build homebuyers. It awards housebuilders with a ‘Star Rating’ based on responses to the questions, including how satisfied buyers are with their new properties, the service received during the sales process and if they would recommend the builder to a friend. For Dandara to have been awarded the maximum 5 stars means that over 90% of its customers would recommend their homes to a friend.
Dandara, established in 1988, is committed to creating homes which combine innovative design with the highest standards of quality, whilst also putting customers first. With its customer and quality focus, this is what delivers consistently high recommendation scores.
Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home of Federation commented: “To have 90% of consumers recommending you is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the industry’s overwhelming commitment to delivering high levels of customer service.
“Despite hundreds of thousands of homes being built each year, this year’s survey shows the vast majority of customers are happy with their purchase and the service provided by their builder.
“Homebuilders remain focused on driving improvements in this area and the creation of an independent New Homes Ombudsman and a more robust Consumer Code will support this drive and should lead to even higher levels of customer satisfaction moving forward.”
The 5-star rating comes on top of Dandara being awarded several Quality Recognition Awards for its regions, demonstrating the companies persistent aim to build quality homes for its customers.
Trevor Dempsey, CEO of Dandara, said: “To achieve five stars again this year is a fantastic success for Dandara, and testament to our customer experience, build product and quality of homes across the country.
After our continued growth as a company, it is great to see that our customers are recognising our hard work and love for creating new homes, and there’s nothing better than hearing so many of our customers would recommend their home to a friend. We have big plans for the year ahead and we look forward to building and selling five-star quality homes across the UK.”
Dandara is continuing to grow throughout the UK, with regional offices in Isle of Man, East Scotland, Aberdeen, Tunbridge Wells, Milton Keynes, Braintree, Southampton and Wales, which are focused on delivering good quality family housing in desirable locations. To find out more about Dandara, please visit https://www.dandara.com
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals