Jewson Live is back – and going on tour

Jewson Live, the annual event for the UK’s professional tradespeople is back – and for the first time ever, will be touring the UK.
Hosted by national builders’ merchant Jewson – now part of STARK UK – Jewson Live will begin its tour with its flagship live event at the Birmingham NEC on Friday 26 th April – which is entering its seventh year.
Jewson Live On Tour will then head to Kent Exhibition Centre, Maidstone, on Thursday 16 th May; SEC, Glasgow, on Thursday 6 th June, and Westpoint, Exeter, on Thursday 13 th June.
Each of the four events will feature a full programme, running from 8am to 2pm, covering three distinct areas – the Trading Zone, Future Zone, and Wellbeing Zone.
In each zone, high profile speakers and trade experts will share the latest industry news and developments, detailing how they impact tradespeople on a day-to-day basis. There will be product demos and exclusive on-the-day deals available from many of the 150 Jewson suppliers and partners exhibiting, as well as a wealth of competitions and giveaways.
Darts legend Phil Taylor and darts commentator Emma Paton will host the show at the NEC, with several other celebrity guests expected to make an appearance.
The NEC show will also be used to officially launch Jewson’s company rebrand, with representatives of parent group STARK UK taking to the main stage to explain more about the company’s vision for the future.
Attendees will also get a sneak preview of Jewson’s ‘branch of the future’, which will provide insights into the transformation of the Jewson brand and how it is changing to meet the future needs of the trades.
In addition, the winners of Jewson’s inaugural Making Better Homes Awards – celebrating the UK’s tradespeople dedicated to building sustainable homes – will be announced. Businesses will take home the winning prizes for each of the competition’s three categories – Best Use of Renewable Energy in a Project, Best Building Fabric in a Project, and Sustainable Project of the Year.
John Carter, CEO of STARK UK – part of STARK Group, which acquired a collection of businesses including Jewson from Saint-Gobain in March 2023 – said: “Jewson Live has long been recognised as one of the standout exhibitions in the construction calendar. With the industry facing a particularly challenging period, we believe this is the perfect time to support the UK’s tradespeople even more and host a series of live events that builders and tradespeople can look forward to and get a lot out of.
“We’re proud to partner the trades and that’s why we’re offering not one but four regional events to give our hardworking customers and industry friends a great day out. Our
branches are at the heart of communities, so it makes a lot of sense to take Jewson Live on tour – bringing it closer to the people we work with every day.
“Jewson Live On Tour is something we’ve been thinking about for a long time, and we’re proud to say what was once just an idea is now coming to life. We’ll bring our suppliers and partners on the road with us, so existing, returning and prospective customers can enjoy all the benefits of Jewson Live much closer to home.
“Each event promises to be informative, productive and invaluable for tradespeople who want to grow their business; and as well as that, it’ll be exciting and a lot of fun. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”Register here for any of the Jewson Live On Tour shows.
