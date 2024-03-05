Leading retirement living operator McCarthy Stone to build eight new retirement communities across South West

Local firms invited to apply as projects bring 800 jobs to the region

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, is urging local firms in all construction-related trades, from groundworks to cleaning and everything in between, to pitch for work as it embarks on constructing eight new retirement communities across the South West.

The projects, spanning locations including Exeter, Ivybridge, Dartmouth, Minehead, Truro, Padstow and Sidmouth (where there will be two developments), are poised to generate approximately 100 jobs per development during the construction phase, bringing some 800 employment opportunities to the region. On completion, the retirement communities will provide further employment prospects for local workers, including roles in caregiving and maintenance services.

For the development phase, McCarthy Stone has partnered with the supply chain management specialist Veriforce CHAS to identify and recruit local contractors to work on the projects. CHAS operates assessment programmes to ensure all individuals and firms working on sites are suitably accredited and fully comply with Health and Safety standards. Where capable contractors don’t yet hold the necessary certifications, CHAS can help applicants align with industry requirements.

This construction initiative represents the largest number of projects McCarthy Stone has undertaken in the region for over six years. The company has 530 developments across England, Scotland, and Wales and over 22,500 homeowners and renters, with plans to buy a further 60 sites for development each year.

McCarthy Stone invites local contractors across the region in all trades to attend a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event at the Devon Hotel, Exeter, on Tuesday 26th March between 8 am -12 noon, where they can discuss the projects and apply for the work.

A McCarthy Stone spokesperson comments on the new scheme: “McCarthy Stone is proud to be pioneering eight new projects across the South West that will not only enrich lives but also boost local economies. As part of our commitment to putting communities first, we are seeking to work with local businesses and extend a warm invitation to construction firms in the region to come and learn more about the opportunities we have on offer.”

A Veriforce CHAS spokesperson adds: “We are looking forward to helping McCarthy Stone engage with the local construction community on these exciting developments. Come and talk to our experienced team about how you can take advantage of these opportunities and experience the benefits of working with one of the UK’s leading developers.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.chas.co.uk/lp-mtb-mccarthy-stone-2024/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals