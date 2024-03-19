Orega continues its flex space expansion with new Management Agreement in Leeds

Orega, the flexible workspace provider, has entered into a new 10-year management agreement to create high quality flexible workspace and tenant amenity offering at Broad Gate in Leeds. The new centre will open in Summer 2024.

Orega will operate 26,000 sq ft of newly refurbished flexible workspace to provide in the region of 400 workstations on the second floor of the building and will manage the building wide amenity space on that floor.

Broad Gate is a landmark 300,000 sq. ft. mixed use development located in the heart of Leeds city centre owned by NW UK Broadgate Limited and managed by HKIP. It boasts incredible quality of light and an abundance of space, with stunning office suites and four flagship retail units.

Originally built in 1932, the building was restored in 2009 and finished to a high specification throughout, creating modern office space with unique design features such as an impressive double height reception and a full height atrium, overlooked by each of the office floors and crossed by elegant, glazed walkways.

The building has the largest Grade ‘A’ office floor plates in Leeds together with penthouse office suites and flagship retail units, creating a vibrant place to work.

Orega’s new workspace is designed to be a modern, flexible base for the region’s professional and financial businesses, and will offer:

A huge amenity rich atrium space available to all building users

A diverse range of different design-led working zones and spaces.

Technology enabled modern meeting room facilities to facilitate hybrid meetings and working patterns.

Industry leading allocation of space per person

A large re-modelled communal roof terrace, which can be used for events.

Highly impressive end of trip facilities

Unlimited barista-quality coffee

Generous secure bike and car parking

It is the second flexible workspace that Orega has launched in Leeds. Orega already offers space at St. Paul’s House, 23 Park Square, in Leeds. In addition, it has offices in Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester in the North of England.

The company now offers flex space from 27 locations across the UK. In 2023 it opened new space in London, Birmingham, Marlow, Newcastle and Aberdeen and is the UK’s leading provider of flexible workspace under Management Agreements (as opposed to leases).

Ben Hutchen, Real Estate Director at Orega commented, “As one of the UK’s big-six regional cities, the demand for high quality flexible space in Leeds is growing and that is reflected in the increase in desk pricing.”

“We are excited by the unique opportunity presented by the creation of a high-quality design-led flexible workspace at Broad Gate together with the broader building amenity that it will include. We look forward to working with HKIP and the landlord to deliver a successful operation to the vibrant Leeds market.”

Colliers were agents for NW UK Broadgate Limited.

Roddy Morrison, Director, Colliers said, “We are delighted, after undertaking a rigorous selection process with several potential operators, that Orega was selected as the ideal partner for this important offering at Broad Gate.

More than ever, modern Grade A office buildings require a high-quality flex offering, and identifying and working with the right partner is fundamentally important. We are delighted to be working with Orega who we are confident will deliver an exceptional new office destination in Leeds, and a new amenity for both existing and new occupiers at Broad Gate. This is the first in a series of initiatives which will ensure Broad Gate is at the forefront for occupiers seeking Grade A space of all sizes in Leeds city centre.”

Eamon Fox, Partner, Knight Frank commented, “This strategic partnership with Orega aligns perfectly with the change in workstyle we are seeing and accommodating for. Broad Gate points to a future relationship with the office that is more fluid and flexible for our customers, both existing and new prospects. Broad Gate is being re-designed and re-configured to reflect this. Orega and the holistic Broad Gate proposition is an exciting solution as we cater for organizations seeking to drive financial efficiency in their office space and re-configure it to more collaborative and amenity-based settings. We are excited to announce this deal with Orega this early in the year, with more positive news in the pipeline.”

