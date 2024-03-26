Winvic and Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited Celebrate Groundbreaking at Former Rolls Royce Site in Liverpool

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public construction and civil engineering projects has won a £35.8 million contract to design and construct four warehouse facilities at Atlantic Park in Bootle, Liverpool for Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited. The companies celebrated the start of the 41-week programme at a groundbreaking event.

Atlantic Park is 52-acres and is the former site of the Rolls Royce Engineering Works Factory and other industrial and commercial buildings. Winvic will first be excavating existing concrete slabs and preparing the ground for construction. The four industrial warehouse units are 40,000 sq ft, 50,000 sq ft, 110,000 sq ft and 125,000 sq ft and each will comprise two-storey office space.

The scheme has been designed in accordance with Royal London’s Sustainability Strategy, which aims for new build property developments to achieve Net Zero by 2030. Winvic will be delivering the project as Net Zero Carbon in Construction and employing its tried and tested Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) process, which is aligned with the UKGBC and LETI, and third-party verified. As part of the design strategy, 30 per cent GGBS will replace in situ concrete, 98 per cent recycled scrap metal will be utilised in the reinforcement steel and water recycling will reduce mains water use by 40 per cent compared to the BREEAM target.

CGI of Atlantic Park

BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A rating is being targeted and the project will deliver a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain; bird, bat and insect nest boxes will also be installed. The project delivery also includes the installation of new services, separate concrete service yards an access road and all hard and soft landscaping. 20 per cent of the car parking spaces will be enabled for electric vehicles.

In line with Winvic’s commitment to leaving a positive legacy in communities local to projects and S106 requirements, the contractor has developed an Employment and Skills Plan. Winvic will continue to work closely with Sefton@work and InvestSefton – as well as its supply chain partners – to match employment and training opportunities with people from the local area and collaborate with local education providers to provide career talks and work experience placements.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, commented: “We’re delighted to have impressed the Royal London team during the tender process and are ready to deliver four industrial facilities as Net Zero in construction for our new client. I’d like to thank them so far for a great start. Our social value team has also begun planning and will be using their collaborative skills to bring benefits to local people. The site isn’t without its challenges due its former use, but we have successfully remediated the ground on numerous projects and are confident to deliver the scheme by the end of 2024.”

Matthew Barnes, Senior Asset Manager from Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Winvic to deliver the next important phase of the Atlantic Park master plan, bringing much needed employment and economic growth to the northwest region. The scheme will showcase Royal London’s commitment to its sustainability principles and its ambition to create real long-term investment value for its members.”

