A sign of things to come: construction begins at Broadnook, Leicestershire’s first garden village

Broadnook Garden Village, Leicestershire’s newest and most exciting community building project, has marked the start of construction with the erection of a landmark sign that’s guaranteed to put Leicestershire’s first Garden Village on the map!

Broadnook developers have proudly announced the launch of construction, unveiling a new roadside billboard as well as the installation of Hollywood-style 9ft lettering made from corten steel. The lettering will turn a beautiful burnt orange with age and is a symbol of a grand beginning for this new village location at the heart of Charnwood.

In recognition of Broadnook Garden Village’s commitment to the local community and businesses, bottles of locally grown Rothley sparkling wine were uncorked in celebration of construction launching in earnest.

Raising a glass from the neighbouring Rutland Vineyard was the Mayor of Charnwood, Councillor Margaret Smidowicz, alongside James Wilson, Managing Director of Davidsons Homes, and Steve Keenan, Construction Director at Cora Homes.

The creation of this new Garden Village represents a fresh era in community building, with plans that include car-free zones, cycle paths, village square, community nursery and primary school, enterprise zones, allotments and open green spaces that will connect residents to the local landscape. The project is backed by an investment of £32.6 million – of which over £17 million is being invested into local schools – creating more than 1900 homes.

The village will offer beautiful homes ranging from one to five bedrooms, all part of the developers’ vision for a bespoke modern community that encapsulates the best of town and countryside.

Mayor of Charnwood, Councillor Margaret Smidowicz said: “The launch of Broadnook Garden Village is a defining moment for the Borough of Charnwood as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. This thoughtful, innovative design offers a sense of ‘place’, encapsulating the heritage of the surrounding area but considers the long-term future for the new community as it develops.

“I recall the many consultation meetings and I am genuinely delighted and privileged to be part of this special occasion, which will prove to be an investment that provides more than simply houses.”

James Wilson, Managing Director of Davidsons Homes said: “It is a privilege to be here, today, to officially launch the construction of Broadnook Garden Village – Leicestershire’s first Garden Village. Broadnook aims to bring the very best elements from all your favourite Charnwood villages into one purpose-built community.”

Luke Simmons, Managing Director of Cora Homes added: “We’re proud to be co-creating Broadnook Garden Village and in doing so establishing a modern, connected community that will offer residents exceptional homes set among landscaped green areas with open walkways to exercise and immerse in nature. Broadnook will create local infrastructure, enterprise zones, community hubs and flexible working spaces – designed to meet the long-term needs of homeowners from today into the future. At Cora, we call it Creating Amazing Places.”

Broadnook’s chief architects have carefully designed the Garden Village to enhance this beautiful and highly desirable part of Charnwood. Residents will be able to enjoy being part of a modern community that subscribes to the ethos of connecting neighbourhoods with their natural surroundings.

Taking its name from a local ancient spinney that runs through the site, Broadnook promises leafy tree lined walks – akin to Leicester’s New Walk – parks, allotments, wildflower meadows, play areas, beautiful, landscaped garden spaces and sports pitches. More than 50 per cent of Broadnook Garden Village will be devoted to green spaces, with future residents also able to enjoy car-free zones to allow them to move freely and safely – another nod to the Garden Village ethos.

Iain Pickering, Design Director at Davidsons Homes – and mastermind behind the reinvention of the Broadnook Garden Village concept – said: “We are creating Broadnook Garden Village without losing sight of how we all want to live: as part of a thriving community that feels modern and connected, yet firmly rooted in the beautiful nature that we are lucky enough to enjoy in Charnwood. As a local resident myself, it was important that we not only took inspiration from the history of Charnwood’s villages, but also looked to the future.”

He adds: “We have taken many of our design cues from the local Leicestershire landscape: our street signs take inspiration from our neighbours at Great Central Railway; our architecture takes careful reference from the beautiful, period house styles seen in Rothley, Quorn and Barrow upon Soar. Our tree lined walk, which is an integral element of our design, passes a nod to Leicester’s historic New Walk. Broadnook is firmly – and proudly – Leicestershire born and bred.”



The Broadnook lettering is made of corten steel that will rust to a beautiful burnt orange with time and exposure to the elements

Broadnook Garden Village will be far from being style over substance; it will offer outstanding modern amenities that any thriving village community needs, including plans for a community primary school, retail shops, care facilities and a new GP surgery making every day living at Broadnook easy and enjoyable. The village centre and amenities will, it is hoped, minimise the need for unnecessary use of a car within the Broadnook village.

For longer journeys, Broadnook Garden Village is exceptionally situated for transport links, with fast, easy access to nearby towns and cities. Leicester, Loughborough and Nottingham are reached swiftly by road and bus, and excellent train links bring London to your doorstep in around 70 minutes. East Midlands Airport is also just a short ride away by car, or the speedy 24-hour, skylink shuttle bus service.

Broadnook is, of course, on the cusp of the historic National Forest of Charnwood offering gorgeous woodland and breathtaking landscapes that can be enjoyed on foot or bicycle.

While landscaping has been in process for a while, today is a celebration of the new homes and sales office now underway at Broadnook. It is expected that the Garden Village’s first residents will be welcomed in autumn 2024.

For more information, visit Broadnook.co.uk and follow @BroadnookGardenVillage on socials for more information, updates and to register your interest in this new Leicestershire community.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals