Church Street Place, Eccles, Reaches Topping Out Milestone in £42.5m BTR Development

Church Street Place, a joint venture between Arlesco Ventures Ltd, and Silverlane Developments (NW) Ltd along with their principal contractor BCEGI, project monitors Naismiths, with funding by lending specialist Zorin Finance, proudly celebrated the Topping Out ceremony, marking a significant advancement in the Build to Rent (BTR) development. The project, at its midway point, is poised to redefine a substantial section of Eccles’ town centre and elevate the community’s residential presence.

Church Street Place is a transformative development involving the demolition of existing properties to make way for a multi-story structure accommodating 272 one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental apartments. Additionally, the development includes 685 square metres of ground floor commercial space, contributing to the enhancement of Eccles’ retail and F&B offerings.

The development consists of ground plus 3 & 5-story buildings, complemented by a tower rising to an impressive 22 stories. The ground floor, strategically positioned to address Church Street, Vicarage Grove, and Birkdale Grove, seamlessly integrates into the existing urban fabric. In addition, the Local Authority now controls the redevelopment of the town’s shopping centre which is integral to the wider area as a whole.

The multifunctional ground floor encompasses commercial spaces, apartment entrances, plant, and service areas. Notably, it provides 19 car parking spaces and 168 bicycle spaces, emphasising a commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly living. A meticulously designed planted courtyard, situated behind the podium, adds a touch of greenery and offers residents private, accessible amenity space.

Reflecting on this milestone, Steve Carnes, Managing Director of Silverlane Developments (NW) Ltd, expressed, “Today’s Topping Out ceremony signifies a crucial moment in the project’s timeline, showcasing the collaborative efforts of the development team, as we witness the structure reach its highest point, we anticipate the positive impact Church Street Place will have on Eccles and its community.”

BCEGI’s Lead Director, Mr Yu commented, “Topping Out is a significant milestone for any construction project; however, this event holds particular importance for the wider regeneration of Eccles town centre. The achievement is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire project team and has been a fantastic project for BCEGI to be a part of.”

John Crompton, associate director of project monitoring at Naismiths, said: “Having been involved since the pre-construction phase when the funding facility was being agreed, it’s fantastic to see the plans brought to fruition. Working alongside both the developers and BCEGI for the first time, and furthering our existing relationship with Zorin Finance, has been a seamless experience. It’s fantastic to have supported all involved in reaching this phase of such an important project for the area. “ Andrew Scotting, Partner at Zorin Finance said: “‘We are delighted with the progress of the development to date which is down to the capability and professionalism of the contractor BCEGI and the development management team at Silver Lane.”

