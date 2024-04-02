Algeco UK launches latest ESG & Sustainability report with 30.7% emissions reduction

Algeco UK, a subsidiary of Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia-Pacific’s leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, has today published its latest global sustainability report for 2023. It shows that the company is on track to achieve its 2025 goals, with a significant 30.7% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions since 2020.

In the 2023 ESGS report, “Modular Solutions for a circular economy”, the Group outlines the ways in which it is taking action on climate change. The report shares Modulaire Group’s ESGS purpose, strategy, commitments and progress against targets.

Inder Poonaji (Group ESG & Sustainability Director) said, “Our sustainable circular business model – Loops within Loops – continues to deliver great results for our business and our customers. We are using innovative design solutions to produce modular units that can stay in service longer, going round and round again. It uses less materials and produces less waste. Today, our Group is producing over 30% less carbon emissions, using 55% less water and sending 75% less waste to landfill, all since 2020. We’re proud of our performance and our products.”

Keith Dorling, Managing Director of Algeco UK, emphasised, “Our UK operations have taken significant steps to decrease carbon emissions in line with our group’s reduction targets. These actions encompass various aspects of our operations, including the electrification of forklifts and company cars, installation of on-site solar PVs, procurement of renewable electricity, development of low-emission service centres with implementation of energy efficiency measures, while also offering low-emission product options to support our customers’ emission reduction objectives. We also prioritise internal awareness training and sustainability campaigns. Our commitment to enhancing operations and providing emission-reducing solutions for our customers reflects our dedication. I’m proud of the collaborative effort and initiatives undertaken at all levels of our organisation to achieve these positive outcomes.

Algeco UK’s key ESGS performance highlights achieved in 2023:

22.97% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions (vs 2020)

74.93% purchased renewable electricity

20% less water used (vs 2020)

7.9% less waste to landfill (vs 2020)

732 paid volunteering hours

EcoVadis Gold medal

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals