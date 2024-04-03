Six Organisations and Experts Collaborate with UKGBC for Net Zero Retrofit of Non-Domestic Buildings

Building on our Retrofitting Offices report, published in January, UKGBC’s Non-Domestic Retrofit: Retail and Logistics project seeks to explore how we can best decarbonise the retail and logistics sectors through effective retrofit planning and delivery.

Retrofitting non-domestic property will play a crucial role in achieving our net zero targets. According to UKGBC’s Whole Life Carbon Roadmap, the non-domestic building stock is responsible for 23% of the UK built environment’s operational emissions, with the retail and logistics sectors being the primary drivers of operational emissions. With around 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 already built, we need to deliver rapid improvements in the energy efficiency of our current building stock if we are to achieve our net zero ambitions.

This is why UKGBC has been delivering a workstream covering the retrofit of these energy intensive non-domestic buildings. This next phase will focus on buildings in the retail and logistics sectors and aims to explore the operational energy performance improvements that can be achieved, alongside the consequent cost and embodied carbon impacts. This is intended to inform planned upgrades to existing assets and help overcome common challenges and to meet the likely ambition behind emerging net zero carbon performance limits, such as those being developed by the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard. In addition, the report will collate real-world examples of retrofit measures to illustrate what these projects can look like and the lessons learned from implementation.

UKGBC is pleased to share that six organisations from across the built environment sector have come together to support this project and make this much needed analysis possible. These organisations are: AtkinsRéalis, Federated Hermes, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), Mitsubishi Electric, Ridge and Partners, and SEGRO.

Formed of experts in retrofitting retail & logistics buildings from across our Advancing Net Zero programme partners, project partners and wider UKGBC membership, the task group will work closely with the UKGBC team to undertake this research over the next year.

This project forms part of UKGBC’s work on Advancing Net Zero, learn more about this overarching programme and our previous work on non-domestic retrofit here.

