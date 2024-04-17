Barratt David Wilson North Thames awarded 5 stars by its customers – for record 15 years in a row

Local housebuilder awarded 5 stars for customer satisfaction for record 15 years in a row

Barratt scores over 90% in HBF New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey

More than 90% of customers would recommend the housebuilder to a friend

Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson North Thames has received the maximum 5 star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Barratt has now received the top 5 star rating from its customers for 15 years in a row, far longer than any other major housebuilder has held the top 5 star rating.

The number of stars awarded is based on customer responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?” Over 90% of Barratt customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

Barratt is committed to building high quality, energy efficient homes and making its customers happy when buying their new home. It is this focus on customer satisfaction and high build quality that people love, which delivers such consistently high recommendation scores.

The HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the biggest surveys of its kind in the country being completed by 60,000+ new home owners. The star rating system was developed to show customers which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality and this is the fourth year in a row where over 90% of new home buyers would recommend their builder to a friend. For a company to achieve 5 star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer.”

The new 5 star rating comes on top of Barratt having success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, has entries from over 11,000 site managers. Last year Barratt site managers won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for nineteen years in a row.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “To be rated as a 5 star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of. It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us a to a friend.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, in locations such as Leighton Buzzard, Aylesbury, Houghton Regis, Sawbridgeworth and Buckingham.

To find out more about Barratt David Wilson North Thames visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0330 057 6000.

