Carter Jonas Completes Sale of Land at King’s Lynn to Barratt and David Wilson Homes

National property consultancy, Carter Jonas, acting on behalf of a private landowner client, has completed the sale of a residential development site at King’s Lynn to Barratt Homes. This follows Carter Jonas having obtained planning consent on behalf of the developer in November 2023.

The 38.2 hectares (94.39 acres) site, known as Knight’s Hill, will feature both the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands in eight distinct character areas and will provide 574 homes, of which 108 are allocated as affordable housing.

Over 30% of the land will be retained as public open space, featuring woodland, allotments, play areas, a football pitch and wildflower meadows, whilst a further 10% will be retained as ecological mitigation zones. The new development will encourage active travel through the provision of cycle and pedestrian links throughout.

Toby Lambert, Head of Residential Development (East) and a Partner in Carter Jonas’ Cambridge office, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have completed the sale of this site to enable the new community to go ahead. It is a scheme with which Carter Jonas has been closely involved – gaining the original allocation in the Site Allocations and Development Plan in 2015, achieving outline consent at Inquiry in July 2020, and full planning consent in November 2023 – and now culminating in this successful sale. We look forward to seeing Knight’s Hill emerge as an attractive, sustainable community, one which will go some way to addressing the housing shortage in this part of west Norfolk.”

A spokesperson for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We would like to thank Carter Jonas for it’s support in the planning of the Knight’s Hill development. We’re very much looking forward to delivering a range of homes to the area, as well as supporting the local economy.”

