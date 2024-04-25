Bouygues UK Delivers 292 New Affordable and 50 Extra Care Fully Managed Homes in Canning Town

Bouygues UK, main contractor and developer for the Hallsville Quarter phase 3 development in Canning Town, London, has successfully completed the handover of two affordable residential blocks to One Housing, part of Riverside. Designed by Hawkins\Brown architects, these blocks provide homes for 235 shared ownership, 10 shared equity, 10 affordable rent, 50 extra care, and 37 social rent tenures. Each block has been designed to provide community podium and roof gardens, with convenient access to the Hallsville Quarter town centre facilities and local transport.

The Hallsville Quarter scheme, valued at £240 million, is one of the largest regeneration projects in London. Phase 3 is the most significant phase at Hallsville Quarter, with 488 new homes handed over to date out of the 620 total, which is more than the previous two phases combined. Having delivered 146 apartments to Grainger plc in July 2023, the development will be completed with an additional 132 apartments being handed over later this year in 2024, along with 2,000 square meters of health centre to be fitted out in 2025 under a joint venture between Newham Council and the NHS. The scheme also delivers additional retail space to complete the high street.

The residents and wider community have actively contributed to shaping the development, and the scheme is now showcasing its potential, providing a true community hub with its hotel, food store supermarket, cafes, restaurants and health and leisure facilities all occupied and servicing the community at large.

Phillippa Prongué, Bouygues UK’s Managing Director for London and the South East, said, “We would like to express our thanks to One Housing for their collaborative partnership throughout this phase of the scheme. Together, we have created a remarkable development that provides high-quality, affordable homes and amenities that not only enrich the lives of residents but also create long-term benefits for the community. We are proud of the social value and employment opportunities that this scheme has generated so far for the people of Newham, and the collaboration with local residents and the wider community in shaping this project.”

Nathan Gravesande, Riverside’s Development Director (London), added, “We are pleased to have worked in partnership again with Linkcity and Bouygues UK, to provide a total 342 brand new, affordable homes as part of our Hallsville Quarter community. This is a fantastic milestone and will help us build on the existing homes we have in Newham, one of our key London boroughs. As well as providing much needed affordable homes, the third phase of Hallsville Quarter delivers 50 Extra Care homes with support and personal care services to adults over 55 years old. Set in an outstanding London location, the new development has brilliant environmental credentials and an array of amenities. We are very excited to be welcoming customers to these new homes in the coming months”. Darren Mackin, Director of Community Wealth Building at Newham Council, said, “Hallsville Quarter is one of the defining schemes that Newham Council and partners are bringing forward as part of the wider regeneration of Canning Town to create a revitalised town centre with lasting impact on the local economy and communities. I am pleased to see that the latest phase to be delivered at Hallsville Quarter provides affordable options for a variety of existing and future Newham residents in this thriving new location and I look forward to seeing the homes completed later this year.”

