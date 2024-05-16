Beard breaks ground on new purpose-built Surrey hospice

Beard Construction has broken ground on a new 3,700 square-metre hospice in Farnham in Surrey.

The project, worth £11.9 million to the award-winning contractor, will see Beard build the brand-new Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, which provides a full range of services including critical end of life care.

The new purpose-built hospice will include a low level, single storey building, which consists of 18 bedrooms with ensuite wet rooms. Each room will have bifold doors which will open out into the courtyard or surrounding gardens. This will be supported by specialist suites for education, wellbeing and exercise.

High-end materials and finishes, combined with Beard’s reputation for quality and excellence will ensure greater levels of comfort, dignity and privacy for patients and their families.

The In-Patient Unit will be attached to a two-storey concrete frame building. The ground floor will include the main reception and lobby, as well as kitchens, cafeteria and lounges. It will also house the main plant room, utility room and clinical rooms. The first floor will provide office facilities for Phyllis Tuckwell staff, who have been relocated to various temporary sites.

The new hospice is due to be completed towards the end of 2025 and will be a much larger and more modern facility. It replaces the existing building which was built over 90 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose.

With the first spade in the ground, work has begun to clear the site ready for the foundations to go in. Beard is working with the local residents and stakeholders to ensure all work is conducted safely. With limited access around the site, Beard will use a tower crane to manage deliveries and help with construction. Beard staff are also supporting the hospice in its fundraising efforts.

Tom Jenkinson, Beard’s Guildford director, said: “Many of our team here live locally, so they are really enthusiastic about the difference this building will make to the local community. We are thrilled to be involved in this build, and look forward to seeing it as it emerges from this ground-breaking event. It’s a great opportunity to utilise our expertise and experience in building high-quality, specialist healthcare facilities across the region and further afield.”

Sarah Church, chief executive of Phyllis Tuckwell, added: “Around 17,000 people had been cared for on our In-Patient Unit, let alone the many thousands of others cared for at home, since the hospice was launched. As demand increases, this new chapter in our history means we will be able to care for many more thousands of local residents who will need us in the years to come. Given Beard’s reputation and experience in the sector, they are a tremendous fit to build our brand-new hospice.”

Nic Hoar, director R H Partnership Architects said: “A well-designed hospice has a hugely positive impact on the experience of patients, their loved ones, and for everyone involved in delivering their care. rhp has designed many hospices and this continues to be one of the most rewarding areas of our work. After the huge efforts of the project team to get to this stage, it is fantastic to be working alongside Beard to see the building delivered for Phyllis Tuckwell.”

Richard Allin, Director of BAQUS said: “BAQUS are delighted to see this project commence on-site following engagement in 2018. After a long journey with the Hospice Team we had to ‘go back to the drawing board’ during the pandemic to reconsider the design and accommodate new ways of working as they emerged. We look forward to be working once again with Beard on a project that will bring so much to the local community.”

Across its 130-plus year history, Beard has completed on a number of specialist projects in the healthcare sector. This includes two deluxe Signature Senior Lifestyle care homes in Caversham and Farnham, Tadpole Medical Centre in Swindon – which achieved BREEAM Excellent and a major refurbishment of the operating and patient facilities at a private hospital in Bath. For more information, please visit www.beardconstruction.co.uk.

To find out more about the new hospice, or to help the fundraising efforts, visit www.pth.org.uk/new-hospice.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals