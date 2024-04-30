Charities receive donation boost thanks to social housing consortium

LEADING regional procurement specialist EN:Procure, part of Efficiency North Holdings consortium of social housing providers, has continued its support of communities in Yorkshire through its Social Value Credits scheme for members.

Efficiency North members who use EN:Procure’s frameworks can accrue the credits to be used for local community investment or creating new jobs and apprenticeships.

The scheme’s latest £1,500 total was accumulated by 54North Homes, a member that builds and manages more than 3,000 affordable homes across Yorkshire. It decided to share the proceeds equally between walking buddy project Move Mates and Leeds-based community service The Pantry.

Lee Parkinson, chief executive of Efficiency North, said: “Social value is the beating heart of Efficiency North and the foundation stone of our vision, values and mission. The Social Value Credits model was created as a response to our members wanting a more flexible way of delivering real impacts to the communities they serve, and that is evidenced by these donations made by 54North Homes.

“Whether the money is going towards apprenticeships, jobs in the community or great causes, it’s all about building resilient communities for the north of England.”

Since launching the scheme in 2019, Efficiency North has delivered £564k in Social Value Credits to its membership for them to target support in the communities they serve.

Move Mates, based in North Yorkshire, helps make getting out for a walk a reality for people who have difficulty leaving their homes, training volunteers to offer one-to-one support to members of the community.

Becci Blues, Move Mates CEO, said: “The donation from Efficiency North and 54North Homes has been a huge help in supporting our projects to continue to run throughout North Yorkshire, allowing us to continue to offer our services from volunteer walking buddies to help get people active, improve their wellbeing and reduce isolation.

“On average it costs us £75 to recruit and train a new volunteer, so this donation will mean we can recruit ten new volunteers and support ten new beneficiaries from our waiting list. Thank you to Efficiency North and 54North Homes for their support and generosity.”

The Pantry at Kirkstall Valley Development Trust provides residents in the Kirkstall area with access to groceries and fresh produce at an affordable price, reducing their shopping bills.

The trust’s CEO, Adele Rae, said: “Without the support of organisations such as Efficiency North and 54North Homes, the pantry would not be sustainable, so this generous donation is greatly appreciated.

“The funds have gone directly towards food for the pantry, which supports between 30 and 40 households each week that may be struggling financially, or with their physical or mental health.

“It’s a lifeline for many people in the community so this donation will help us serve even more.”

