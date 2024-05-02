The Sovini Group raises £19,000 for Zoe’s Place at annual Golf Day

The Sovini Group Golf Day brought together 80 golfers from the housing and commercial sector at Childwall Golf Club to compete in the sold-out event, which was hosted by local comedian Willie Millar.

The guests and 20 sponsors in attendance collectively raised £19,000 for Zoe’s Place Cycle India Challenge.

Zoe’s Place cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions. Their hospice in Liverpool has been on the same site for the last 28 years, but they now need to raise enough capital to ensure that their new hospice can facilitate their current services, providing the home away from home environment that the babies and families deserve.

During the event, players had the opportunity to win a variety of prizes kindly donated by local companies and were also able to bid on auction items, including Peter Kay tickets and Liverpool Football Club signed shirts, to raise valuable funds.

Gina Earnshaw from the Zoe’s Place said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The Sovini Group so we can collectively raise funds to secure a new hospice and future home in Liverpool for our children and their families.”

The Sovini Group’s annual golf day will focus on raising money for the Cycle India challenge in aid of Zoe’s Place. A team of seven colleagues will be pedalling 450 km through majestic Rajasthan, in aid of this great cause.

Gina added “It’s our aspiration to raise enough capital to ensure that our new hospice can facilitate our current services, providing the home away from home environment that our babies and families deserve.

We are so grateful for everyone who generously donated at today’s golf day, and we’ll look forward to more partnership opportunities with The Sovini Group in future.”

The Sovini Group CEO Roy Williams said: “Our annual golf day is a great opportunity to raise valuable funds for Zoe’s Place, a very worthy local cause and one close to our hearts. I would like to thank our sponsors and guests who helped to make this event such a success, and for making a difference to the children and their families, as we strive to create opportunities and change lives.”

To find out more about Zoe’s Place visit their website here. To find out more about The Sovini Group click here.

