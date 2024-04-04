Chubb Employees Support Hillingdon Foodbank Through charitAble Initiative

Chubb, one of the leading providers of fire safety and security solutions, has donated £500 to support the Hillingdon Foodbank.

Through the organisation’s charitAble employee volunteering programme, the marketing and communications team spent the day preparing food parcels for local families in the Hillingdon borough area.

Chubb’s charitAble initiative encourages employees to engage directly with local communities by offering two paid days off annually for volunteering activities, along with a donation to their chosen charity.

“At Chubb, we’re a business that protects lives and puts people first, so it’s fitting that we too support our people in making meaningful connections with our local communities and supporting causes that matter to them,” said Carla Sousa, Director of Marketing and Communications at Chubb. “It was great to be able to give something back to our community and make a difference to people who really need it.”

During the visit to the Hillingdon Foodbank, the Chubb team learnt about the scale of the foodbank’s operations and met the Community Project Coordinator, Muhammad ‘Peter’ Abdullaziz. The team got stuck in with various tasks, from organising and labelling to packing food for distribution to those in need.

The Hillingdon Foodbank was London’s first food bank, opening its doors in 2009. In 2021, it provided 13,477 people with three-day emergency food.

“Our foodbank relies heavily on the generosity and support of the community to provide emergency food assistance and address the broader challenges of poverty and hunger,” said Peter. “Chubb’s kindness and commitment mean everything to us. Their donation will provide food parcels for 15 families, helping to alleviate the hardships they face due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

Through initiatives like charitAble, Chubb continues to lead by example, demonstrating that compassion and humanity are integral to the business world. Chubb is not only making a difference in the lives of those in need but also paving the way for a more socially responsible corporate landscape.

To find out more about Hillingdon Foodbank please visit: https://hillingdon.foodbank.org.uk/