Europa Hotel showcases extensive redevelopment, marking completion of £15m, five-year renovation project

Contractor GRAHAM’s major refurbishment of the famed Europa Hotel in Belfast has been showcased at a launch event, marking the end of the extensive project which spanned five years and saw £15m invested.

The redevelopment of the Hotel’s business suite included substantial upgrades to the 12th-floor penthouse suite and seven meeting rooms.

The luxurious function space was recently showcased at a launch event in the penthouse suite, featuring an audience with internationally renowned artist, Colin Davidson, who unveiled one of his famous blur paintings that will take pride of place in the hotel’s reception. The painting, called ‘The 71’, depicts a blurred image of a Belfast bus.

Davidson is also known for his portraits of many well-known public figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Ed Sheeran, and his critically acclaimed work ‘Silent Testimony’, a series of 18 portraits of people connected by their experiences of loss through The Troubles.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for GRAHAM’s Building North region, said: “This project is the latest in a long series of high-quality projects GRAHAM has undertaken for Hastings Hotels during our 30 year relationship, including the creation of the £53m Grand Central Hotel and a significant makeover at the Culloden Hotel and Spa Resort.

“The quality of the finish is testament to our exacting approach, and it has been satisfying to see this long-awaited project complete.” GRAHAM also delivered the renovation of many of the hotel’s guest rooms, with 100 front-facing superior bedrooms, 80 classic bedrooms and five suites now boasting new furnishings and bathrooms, automated window blinds and individual air conditioning.

