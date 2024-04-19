Shaftesbury Capital Introduces Six New F&B Concepts to Soho

Shaftesbury Capital has unveiled plans to introduce six exciting new food and beverage concepts to its vibrant Soho portfolio, adding to the eclectic dining scene of the area.

Leading the lineup is The Counter, a contemporary Aegean restaurant set to make its debut at 15-16 Kingly Street in May. Spanning 2,000 sq ft, The Counter will offer a stylish indoor dining space along with a charming 20-seat outdoor terrace. Additionally, guests can enjoy creative cocktails inspired by the regions of Greece, Turkey, the Mediterranean, and the Levant at the 30-cover downstairs bar, aptly named Under The Counter.

Joining the culinary mix on Kingly Street is The Little Violet Door, the latest venture from Little Door & Co. Spanning 3,400 sq ft, this new venue will provide a unique afternoon-to-late-night experience, reminiscent of a house party atmosphere.

Soho’s beloved Two Floors pub and cocktail bar has also expanded its footprint, with Shaftesbury Capital overseeing the redevelopment of three townhouses to accommodate new ground floor units. With an office provision upstairs, the expanded venue now spans 2,850 sq ft, encompassing both 3 and 4 Kingly Street.

Adding an international flair to Kingly Court is the arrival of Liu Xiaomian, the first physical location for the popular noodle bar. Drawing inspiration from Chongqing, China, the restaurant offers a tantalising menu featuring spicy Chongqing noodles, pig trotter noodles, and aubergine salad.

Meanwhile, the top floor of Kingly Court welcomes Donia, a modern Filipino restaurant focusing on sharing plates. Operated by Maginhawa Group, known for its fusion restaurant Ramo Ramen and dessert parlour Mamasons, Donia promises an exciting dining experience.

Lastly, Oka, a pan-Asian and sushi specialist, has reopened its flagship West End restaurant at Kingly Court after a decade. The revamped venue reflects the operator’s commitment to excellence, offering an enhanced dining experience to patrons.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, expressed enthusiasm for the new additions, highlighting Soho’s reputation as the epicentre of London’s dining scene. McGrath emphasised the area’s appeal to hospitality entrepreneurs and its role as a hub for quality dining experiences, catering to a discerning consumer base comprising office workers, local residents, and visitors alike.